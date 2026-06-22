Iranian President to check out Pakistan on Tuesday

Islamabad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will show up in Islamabad on Tuesday to go over diplomatic engagements in addition to local and worldwide advancements of shared interest with the leading Pakistani management.

President Pezeshkian “will undertake a State Visit to Pakistan on 23 June” at the invite of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a declaration released by the Foreign Office (FO).

“Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and other high-ranking officials,” it stated.

President Pezeshkian will satisfy President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will likewise meet him.

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Throughout the see, the 2 sides will evaluate the complete spectrum of bilateral relations and check out brand-new opportunities to deepen cooperation throughout varied sectors, consisting of trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and local connection, the FO stated.

The check out will likewise supply an essential chance to talk about continuous diplomatic engagements following the finalizing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, along with local and worldwide advancements of shared interest, it included.

His go to follows Iran held talks with the United States in Switzerland, where the 2 sides settled on a roadmap to seal a last handle 60 days.

The top-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, hung on Sunday and Monday, happened under the structure of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the United States and Iran on Thursday to advance settlements on local security and other controversial problems.

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This will be Pezeshkian’s 2nd check out to Pakistan in his capability as President of Iran.

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