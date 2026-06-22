Harmont & Blaine reinforces in Middle East, debuts in India, United States wholesale

Equated by



Nicola Mira Released





June 22, 2026



Italian label Harmont & & Blaine is broadening around the world and is active on numerous fronts, according to CEO Daniele Ondeggia, who talked to FashionNetwork.com at the discussion of the label’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection throughout Milan Fashion Week Men.

Harmont & Blaine, Spring/Summer 2027

“We debuted on the Indian market with the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, after signing a handle among the nation’s leading retail groups, the owner of outlet store chain The Collective. The operation was set to start with the Fall/Winter 2026-27, however they liked our collection a lot they chose to begin a season previously,” stated Ondeggia. “India is a substantial market with excellent possible; we’re presently present in 4 shops, and our strategy is to reach 20 addresses in 3 years, in between monobrand and multibrand sellers,” he included.

Harmont & & Blaine is next set to première in United States wholesale, intending to develop an existence in outlet store. “Again, we see a great deal of capacity, since the United States is currently our second-largest market in regards to online sales,” stated Ondeggia. The label has actually likewise set its sights on increasing its position in the Middle East: “We currently had an existence there, however now we think we’ve discovered the ideal ‘travel mate’, one of the area’s leading 3 gamers. We’ll begin with them with Spring/Summer 2027, and we’ve picked a growth strategy that will see us reach 40 monobrand shops in 5 years throughout the Middle East,” he included.

The’Artigianalità a colori’pill collection

The label’s strategies are enthusiastic, and are supported by a reorganisation method focused on increasing the business’s performance, according to Ondeggia:”The market is straightening, so we’re reconsidering our collection, our positioning, our retail and wholesale circulation, and the supply chain. Our near-shoring effort is well under method. 2 thirds of our Spring/Summer 2027 collection is produced in the Mediterranean basin, providing us an one-upmanship in time-to-market terms, and making us less depending on market characteristics that are outside our control, like tariffs.”

Harmont & & Blaine is likewise extremely concentrated on e-commerce. It has actually invested greatly on its e-shop, entirely internalising direct e-tail management with a view to releasing a multi-channel technique. “Direct online sales presently represent about 3-4% of overall income. We desire this channel to represent no less than 10% in 3 years. After a flat 2025, the very first couple of months of 2026 were exceptionally appealing, and we published 35-40% development rates,” stated Ondeggia. Collections-wise, Harmont & & Blaine has actually invested to additional enhance item quality, putting the focus on workmanship, materials and products, beginning with the Artigianalità a colori (vibrant workmanship) pill collection for Spring/Summer 2027. The collection, 100% made in Italy, is another example of how the label works together with professional workshops and regional craftsmens. It is a curated reinterpretation of evergreen outerwear like the safari coat, included in light-weight wool and in a linen-silk mix, along with great knitwear and customized pants.

< img src ="https://media.fashionnetwork.com/cdn-cgi/image/fit=contain,width=1000,height=1000,format=auto/m/88da/b3c0/2509/aafa/7fa4/79f2/bdfc/0f2b/a555/5b64/5b64.jpg" alt ="Harmont & Blaine, Spring/Summer 2027" loading ="lazy"> Harmont & Blaine, Spring/Summer 2027

The’ Low Tide’ variety is characterised by breezy matches in which a scheme of brick-red, ochre, beige and taupe, lightened up by green, lilac and blue accents, is utilized to style casual appearances with 70s-inspired themes. The materials consist of top quality wool and silk, soft-shell stretch nylon, jeans, and garment-dyed cavalry twill. Cotton and cashmere-cotton blends are utilized for knitwear, improved with jacquard concepts, inlays and striped patterns, while the t-shirts include a range of materials, from micro geometric styles to colour-block panels.

In the ‘Rising Tide’ variety, the combination drifts to thick, saturated tones like red, yellow, pink and apple green. Its nautical ambiance is specified by a pared-down visual and sportswear feel. Striped materials featured different-sized bands and colours; particular products mix crêpe cotton and linen with efficiency materials; and monogram patterns alternate with appliqué and graphics motivated by the marine world. The variety’s highlights consist of denims with wave-like embroidery on the back pocket, and the Vietri golf shirt, upgraded for the Piazzetta idea, including collars decorated with various shirt-style striped materials.

Linen takes centre-stage in the ‘High Tide’ variety, analyzed in an intense, luminescent combination that drifts to lighter pastel tones, sometimes lit up by orange, purple and blue information. The tee shirts include a 3D variation of the label’s dachshund logo design, beachwear includes micro-patterns and marine prints motivated by the cyclical movement of waves, while pants and shorts are made in light-weight parachute nylon and ultra-fine cotton.