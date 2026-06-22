MVA: Loan waiver a scams, state dry spell

MVA stated govt has actually stopped working to offer acceptable responses on dry spell and farmers’ concerns

Mumbai: Boycotting govt’s popular tea ceremony on the eve of the monsoon session, MVA declared that the loan waiver plan is deceitful and looked for that farmers’7/12 land extracts be cleared.

It likewise implicated govt of taking”56 % commission”from jobs and required that it respond to every problem raised by the opposition.It stated govt has actually stopped working to supply acceptable responses on dry spell, farmers ‘problems, increasing atrocities on females, degrading order, and the growing drug network in the state.” The state is dealing with a dry spell crisis. Sowing has actually been postponed. The issues dealing with farmers are increasing.

Govt needs to state a dry spell. The loan waiver revealed by govt is deceitful and farmers have actually been caught in conditions,” stated Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.Congress MLC Satej Patil declared specialists are being required to pay big quantities of commission to get costs for state jobs. “Contractors’ expenses worth over Rs 1 lakh crore are pending. Funds for Jal Jeevan Mission have actually been cut and numerous advancement works have actually been stalled.

The state’s monetary condition has actually ended up being uneasy as the financial obligation problem has actually reached Rs 9.5 lakh crore.”NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil stated order in the state has actually collapsed. “Atrocities on females have actually increased. The amounts of drugs pitched have actually increased greatly in the state. In such cases, the little fry get apprehended, however the masterminds escape. The temple lands fraud was raised in the last session, however no action has actually been taken.”