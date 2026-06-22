Monsoon rains leave Mattuthavani flower market waterlogged

Constant rains has actually significantly impacted the Mattuthavani flower market in Madurai.

Madurai: Current monsoon showers have actually left the Mattuthavani flower market waterlogged and muddy, requiring suppliers and consumers to browse slush and stagnant water in the middle of problems of bad upkeep.Visitors to the marketplace, understood for the worldwide renowned Madurai Malli, had a hard time to move through muddy stretches and rainwater-filled puddles on Sunday after rains lashed the city on Friday and Saturday. Suppliers stated the waterlogging continued for days, impacting organization and triggering trouble to buyers, consisting of travelers.“The jasmine flowers offered here gotten the distinguished Geographical Indication (GI) tag almost 13 years earlier and provide pride for the city.

The market itself gets little assistance. Even waste clearance is not performed frequently,” stated Muthupandi, a supplier.He advised the Madurai Corporation to release lorries to get rid of mud and stagnant water after rains and enhance the marketplace’s facilities.A senior corporation authorities stated sanitation work was lowered over the weekend which employees would be sent out to clean up the marketplace today.“Many locations need extra assistance from the corporation throughout the monsoon,” the authorities stated, including that strategies were under method to release sanitation employees and automobiles on a zonal basis to enhance cleansing operations.