I head the only Shiv Sena: Uddhav after Shah jibe

Uddhav Thackeray’s remark came a day after Union home minister Amit Shah stated the Eknath Shinde-led celebration is now the only Shiv Sena

Mumbai: A day after Union home minister Amit Shah stated the Eknath Shinde-led celebration is now the only Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) primary Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that the only Shiv Sena is the one headed by him.“Some outsider pertained to Kolhapur. He made a brand-new discovery that there is just one Shiv Sena. Yes, there is just one Shiv Sena; it is mine, ours and Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena. There was just one Shiv Sena chief and there will be no other Shiv Sena chief. BJP may finish with any president, however there is just one Shiv Sena chief … People will decline anybody else as Shiv Sena chief,” Thackeray stated at a rally in Bhandup, in the constituency of rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil.Recommending that “outsiders need to remain within their limitations”, he stated, “Shiv Sena was formed for the rights of the Marathi manoos to stop attacks from outsiders … You have the chair today. Individuals are frightened of you. When I come on to the battleground, I do not require anybody’s security … I have Shiv Sainiks.”Thackeray went to shakhas in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg as he started a trip of the constituencies of all 6 rebel celebration MPs. He is set to go to Yavatmal, Hingoli, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Shirdi next.