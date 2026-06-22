Water crisis in Maharashtra in focus as monsoon session starts on Monday

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will start when again without a leader of opposition in the assembly and the council

Mumbai: The monsoon session of the state legislature will start on Monday, as soon as again without a leader of opposition( LoP)in the assembly and the council.Consequences of ‘Operation Tiger’, the name provided to Shiv Sena’s effort to get Shiv Sena(UBT )MPs over to its side, are set to be felt throughout the session, and the opposition, of which Shiv Sena(UBT )is the biggest celebration, is anticipated to handle govt on numerous problems and install an aggressive front.

The statewide water crisis owing to the postponed monsoon, traffic jams in the loan waiver plan, the Pune booze disaster that declared 15 lives in May, and opposition to the sub-categorisation of set up castes are anticipated to turn the session rainy. MVA is most likely to require a water crisis relief bundle from govt.

This will be the assembly’s 6th successive session without an LoP considering that the Mahayuti govt’s re-election in 2024 regardless of Shiv Sena (UBT) proposing MLA Bhaskar Jadhav’s name.

The post in the council has actually been uninhabited considering that Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve’s retirement in Aug 2025. Danve has actually now been re-elected as an MLC. In both Houses, no single opposition celebration has actually accomplished the limit of having 10% of the overall strength.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has actually kept that he is studying the guidelines and analyzing if LoP’s post can be provided to a celebration with less than 10% MLAs. In March, Shiv Sena (UBT) primary Uddhav Thackeray had actually prompted CM Devendra Fadnavis to permit the consultation of LoPs, mentioning the example of Vithalrao Hande of Peasants and Workers Party, who worked as LoP in the legal council from 1988-1990 in spite of not having the requisite variety of members.

What do you think should be the leading concern for the opposition throughout the upcoming session?