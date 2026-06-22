Who is Kunal Shah? New WhatsApp CEO

Summary Kunal Shah, the visionary behind CRED, is set to lead WhatsApp internationally following Meta’s considerable financial investment. Distinguished for scaling CRED and formerly offering FreeCharge for 2,800 crore, Shah’s journey from simple starts to a fintech titan is exceptional. He will shift from CRED’s CEO to Meta’s international management, marking a considerable chapter in his prominent profession. Listen to this post in summed up format

Meta names CRED creator Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp

Kunal Shah, the creator of CRED, has actually been designated the international head of WhatsApp following Meta Platforms’$ 900 million(around 8,550 crore) financial investment in the fintech start-up’s Series H financing round. He is best understood for developing CRED and for formerly offering his very first start-up FreeCharge for around 2,800 crore. At present, Kunal Shah has actually turned into one of the most prominent figures in India’s start-up community. Kunal Shah will step down as Chief Executive Officer of CRED and sign up with Meta’s international management group.

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Who is Kunal Shah?

Kunal began operating at 15 to assist his household tide over a monetary crisis. He continued working while pursuing his bachelor’s degree and had gigs as a freelance designer and developer. He later on constructed a little SaaS business called PaisaBack, a cash-back and advertising discount rate project platform for merchants, which ultimately developed into FreeCharge in 2010. While Kunal Shah’s net worth is not understood in precise terms, it is over the $500 million mark, based on reports.

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The Man Who Sold FreeCharge for 2,800 Crore and Led CRED to Global Scale

Shah’s entrepreneurial journey sped up after he left FreeCharge, where he later on reviewed essential concepts like trust, rewards, and user behaviour. In his own timeline shared on LinkedIn, he explained beginning CRED with $1 countless individual capital, constructed on the concept of satisfying individuals for paying charge card costs on time. He began operating at the age of 15, later on pursuing a degree in viewpoint and briefly joining in an MBA before leaving.

In 2018, he introduced CRED, which rapidly became among India’s the majority of important fintech start-ups, satisfying users for paying their charge card costs on time and structure strong monetary practices.

In between 2019 and 2025, Kunal Shah stated he scaled CRED from no to around 17 million members by concentrating on ownership, judgment, and item craft within his group. Throughout this stage, the business broadened into numerous verticals consisting of payments, loaning, insurance coverage, commerce, wealth, and charge card, while likewise raising over $900 million from international financiers and performing numerous ESOP buybacks.

He likewise kept in mind developing brand-new items throughout the COVID-19 duration, getting regulative licences, and scaling business to roughly $325 million (3,200 crore) in yearly income.

Kunal Shah likewise lost 35 kgs

In his upgrade, Shah likewise discussed individual turning points such as losing 35 kgs and scaling the business through several stages of development and capital raises, consisting of another $900 million financial investment in 2026 and the statement of a 5th ESOP buyback, together with reaching the business’s very first lucrative quarter.

Beyond CRED, Shah is commonly understood for his financial investments in start-ups and for forming India’s fintech environment. He continues to be a popular voice in entrepreneurship, understood for tough traditional believing around customer habits, rewards, and digital financing.

Rather of stopping there, Shah selected to begin once again. In 2018, he released CRED, which rapidly turned into among India’s many important fintech start-ups, fulfilling users for paying their charge card costs on time and structure strong monetary practices.

Shah’s journey started long before his entrepreneurial success. For many years, he likewise ended up being a popular angel financier and consultant to numerous international and Indian start-ups, while continuing to actively construct and scale business in the tech area.