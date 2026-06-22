Israeli Defence Officials’ India Visit to Boost Strategic Ties: IMOD

Jerusalem: The continuous see to India by a delegation of leading Israeli defence authorities will even more deepen the tactical collaboration in between the 2 nations, the Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMOD) stated on Monday.

The go to likewise shows Israel’s concentrate on broadening cooperation with crucial countries in the area, the ministry stated in a declaration.

Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence (IMOD) Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, who remains in India, held a series of top-level conferences with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior authorities of the defence ministry.

Throughout these conferences, both sides talked about opportunities for deepening bilateral defence and commercial cooperation, the IMOD stated in a declaration.

“This visit reflects the Defence Minister and the Ministry’s strategy to expand defence exports as a tool for strengthening the IDF’s (Israel Defence Forces) force build-up, shaping foreign policy, and bolstering the Israeli defence industry and economy,” the declaration checked out.

“It is part of a broader effort to widen Israel’s circle of strategic partnerships with an eastward focus and deepen cooperation with key nations in the region,” it included.

Explaining India as ‘a crucial tactical partner’, Baram stated that this crucial check out is a “result of a lengthy bilateral preparation process” and “reflects the great importance that India and Israel attach to expanding their growing defence and industrial alliance – but no less so, the depth of the bond between our two nations”

“A bond rooted in shared values, deep cultural appreciation, and mutual trust that goes well beyond mere interests. That is what makes this partnership unique, and the joint projects we are advancing together all the more meaningful,” the leading defence authorities was estimated as stating in the declaration.

India and Israel signed an MoU in February this year, right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi checked out Israel, recognizing a large range of locations of cooperation that will benefit both nations.

Security sources informed PTI that the recognized locations consisted of joint preparation, training, defence commercial cooperation, and abilities consisting of science and innovation, research study and advancement and technological development, expert system and cyber security cooperation.

“It will enable sharing of advanced technology and would help promote co-development and co-production,” they stated.