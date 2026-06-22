EU-India open market contract: The mom of all offers?

Occasion Summary

In January 2026 the EU-India Free Trade contract, frequently called “the mother of all deals,” was formally concluded at the EU-India Summit in New Delhi. When it participates in force, more than likely early next year, it will link practically 2 billion individuals. This thorough arrangement, which took 20 years to work out, covers items, services, digital trade, financial investments, and supply chain diversity. It sends out an effective geopolitical message to the world that these 2 economies wish to sell a transparent, rules-based way.

What is really in it? What will be the instant results of the offer, and why did settlements take so long?

HOST

Cecilia Malmström

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE)

VISITORS

Darpan Jain

EU-India Free Trade Agreement Chief Negotiator, Department of Commerce, India

Christophe Kiener

Chief Negotiator and Deputy Director-General, Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security, European Commission