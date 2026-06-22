What to Know Heading Into ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3

Before the June 21 best of brand-new episodes, a wrap-up of where every significant character stands following Season 2

Of all the dream worlds in movie, tv, and literature, none are more ruthless than Westeros. Life is inexpensive, words are wind, children murder their dads without any regret, and anybody who thinks something as abstract as honor tends to get eliminated on business end of a sword– or a dragon.

In its 2nd season, HBO’sHome of the Dragonattempted to ask if ithasto be by doing this. Is it possible to win the video game of thrones without butchering your opponents wholesale? What takes place when a few of the most significant power gamers in the Seven Kingdoms try out soft power for size?

Set 200 years before the occasions ofVideo game of Thrones,Season One of Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin’s prequel series developed a growing rift within the all-powerful, all-blond, all-incestuous Targaryen clan. Without a male successor, King Viserys I called his child, Rhaenyra, as his follower to the Iron Throne. Things got tough when he and his 2nd spouse, Alicent Hightower, provided birth to a child, Aegon. Even more making complex matters is the truth that Rhaenyra and Alicent were youth besties before her marital relationship to Viserys.

By the end of that very first season, Viserys was dead and Aegon was sitting the Iron Throne thanks to a great deal of computing and a significant miscommunication. With her making every effort uncle/husband, Daemon, and their kids in tow, Rhaenyra left to Dragonstone to outline their next relocation. The finale culminated in the murder of Rhaenyra’s child Lucerys at the hands and claws of Alicent’s boy Aemond and his mega-dragon. With the 2 sides set versus each other, Westeros stood poised on the verge of a harsh civil war.

HBO

Season Two remained in some methods a quieter affair, however it set the stakes sky-high for Season Three, which begins on June 21. Considering it’s been 2 years given that we last overtook Targaryens, you ‘d be forgiven for being a little hazy on the information. We’ve got you covered with this rundown of where the significant gamers stand.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

The Season Two best discovered the banished queen (Emma D’Arcy) silently grieving her child’s death. Unlike a specific Mother of Dragons, Rhaenyra isn’t the type to transmute sorrow into massacre. She winds up villainized all the exact same after she’s blamed for the ruthless murder of Aegon’s young boy, Jaehaerys– which is in fact Daemon’s (Matt Smith) fault. Identified to avoid more deaths, Rhaenyra slips into King’s Landing to consult Alicent (Olivia Cooke); however they both acknowledge that it’s far too late to un-ring the bells of war.

Next, Rhaenyra turns to the pushing job of discovering more dragonriders to join her cause. When the death lizards fricassee every nobleman sent their method, the queen understands that the only individuals her flaky kids will accept are those with the blood of the dragon. After installing a look for every Targaryen bastard in the Southron, she end up with a trio of rough ‘n’ prepared smallfolk who might or might not make trusted allies. Given that she requires those dragon WMDs on her side, beggars can’t be choosers.

Season Three burning concern:With both sides’ armies on the march and dragons on the wing, can Rhaenyra adhere to her dedication to decrease bloodshed? With a lot firepower and such high stakes at play, mass casualties appear all however inescapable.

Daemon Targaryen

Viserys’ more youthful sibling does not have a genuine claim to the Iron Throne, however when has that ever stopped a Targaryen? Miffed at Rhaenyra and ravenous for power, Daemon flies off to Harrenhal to protect the commitment of the Rivermen– nominally for his other half, however actually for himself. He rapidly discovers that when you started a business in a cursed, haunted castle, things do not go as prepared. Each night, he’s afflicted by visions of himself doing really regular things like beheading Rhaenyra, sleeping with his mom, and being gone to by Viserys’ ghost (Paddy Considine).

Matt Smith looking chill as Daemon Targaryen.HBO

The Prince Consort is likewise having a difficult time winning the Rivermen to his side; ends up that nobody wishes to promise fealty to the guy who killed his own grand son. With the hesitant aid of Oscar Tully (Archie Barns), the tween lord of the Riverlands, he gets his army. On the verge of his march to King’s Landing, the Three-Eyed Raven pulls him into a vision of things to come– fire, blood, White Walkers, Daenerys Targaryen. It’s simply the ego death he requires to understand that he’s a small part of a much larger story. And when Rhaenyra shows up to chew him out, he does not be reluctant to flex the knee.

Season Three burning concern:As anybody who’s tripped on shrooms understands, psychedelic surprises just take you up until now. If Daemon makes it into the Red Keep initially, will he really have the ability to hold himself back from parking his keester on the Iron Throne?

Alicent Hightower

The Dowager Queen might have been accountable for setting the war in movement, however she’s the least thinking about combating it. Unlike her finest frenemy Rhaenyra, Alicent never ever wished to play the video game of thrones. And throughout Season Two, she recognizes that it’s really the video game that’s been playingher,since her computing dad, Otto (Rhys Ifans), required her to wed a male two times her age.

As Soon As Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) ends up being king, she discovers herself with even less power than she currently had: Her oldest boy is a childish, self-centered cad without any interest in managing the world. And when Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) strongly incapacitates his bro, it’s the final stroke for Alicent. All she desires is to vanish into the forest and never ever think of the line of succession once again.

With absolutely nothing delegated lose, she appears at Rhaenyra’s doorstep and provides to manage a bloodless coup in exchange for her liberty. The 2 share a bittersweet exchange that lays bare both the methods they’ve injured each other and the methods they’ll constantly enjoy each other. Alicent asks Rhaenyra to run away with her, however this is where their courses diverge: For one, sovereignty is a cage; for the other, it’s a responsibility. When Rhaenyra states that her ascension to the throne will indicate Aegon’s execution, Alicent hesitantly concurs. It’s the last hope of a desperate lady, however it’s likewise a signal that possibly this relationship runs thicker than blood.

Season Three burning concern:When Alicent admits her dream to vanish into obscurity, Rhaenyra informs her, “You speak as if from a far-off dream.” If Rhaenyra rises to power, will it really be practical for her to let her old buddy go totally free, or will the brand-new queen’s bannermen need retribution?

Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena Targaryen

Aegon might be a drunken, misogynistic fool, however Aemond is a straight-up beast. Throughout a skirmish with Rhaenyra’s forces, Aemond makes the most of the fog of war to take his bro down, eliminating his dragon and leaving Aegon significantly handicapped. Back in the Red Keep, Aemond encourages the Small Council to call him Prince Regent and starts desolating the countryside astride the biggest dragon in Westeros.

Aegon is bedridden and in misery. With his mom ran away and his bro poised to murder him in his sleep, Aegon’s only ally is his conniving Master of Whisperers, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). The king is borderline self-destructive, however Larys argues that his story isn’t over yet: All he needs to do is cool his heels in Braavos while Rhaenyra and Aemond rip each other to pieces. Once the smoke clears, he can return as a rescuer and retake his crown.

As ever, Alicent’s unusual, mild child, Helaena (Phia Saban), desires no part of the drama. The difficult option she’s required to make early in the season– which of her 2 kids will pass away– has actually set her even additional adrift from truth. That just increases her capability to peer into the future. And like Cassandra, nobody wishes to find out about it– least of all when she informs Aemond that he’s destined pass away and Aegon will eventually retake the throne. There’s likewise the matter of her dragon, Dreamfyre, whom she declines to ride into fight no matter just how much Aemond threatens her life.

Season Three burning concerns:In spite of his callous decision, Aemond is a tough sell as king. Even if he beats Rhaenyra’s forces, the length of time will the people of the Realm tolerated his wanton ruthlessness? Aegon effectively left Westeros, with his anguish running so deep, can he truly hold on long enough to wait out the war? Helaena does not appear long for this world. Alicent pleads her child to join her in exile, however Helaena does not appear to be especially worried whether she lives or passes away. Will she make it through the war to come?

Corlys Velaryon

The Sea Snake (Steve Toussaint) has actually been Rhaenyra’s staunchest ally given that the extremely starting; however he’s knocked sideways by the unforeseen death of his precious spouse, Rhaenys (Eve Best). In honor of her sacrifice, he accepts end up being Hand of the Queen, supporting Rhaenyra whenever her bannermen concern her judgment. When lowborn shipwright Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) ends up being a dragonrider, Corlys needs to compete with the truth that Addam and his bro, Alyn (Abubakar Salim), are his bastard children. When Corlys makes the latter his very first mate, Alyn takes his dad to job for leaving him and his sibling to suffer in hardship.

Season Three burning concern:Over the last 2 seasons, the Sea Snake has actually lost his 2 kidsandhis spouse. With just his granddaughters delegated call household, will he accept Addam and Alyn as his real boys?

Jacaerys Velaryon

Rhaenyra’s oldest kid (Harry Collett) invests the majority of Season Two in a sulk, however it’s type of tough to blame him. Not just is his sibling dead, however his mommy is bringing Targaryen bastards into the fold while declining to come to grips with the reality that he himself is a Targaryen bastard. Rhaenyra ensures him that her freshly minted dragonriders will not attempt to usurp his location as her successor, however he isn’t persuaded. After a talking-to from his wife/cousin/half-sister Baela (Bethany Antonia), Jace falls in line and assists to make sure that his mother’s “army of bastards” fall in line.

Season Three burning concern:Jace’s worry of what the upstart dragonriders may make with their newly found power– especially the boorish, rude Ulf (Tom Bennett)– isn’t unproven. Will Ulf switch on Rhaenyra, showing Jace’s misgivings real?

Tyland Lannister

AmongHome of the Dragon‘s most significant imperfections is that, unlikeVideo game of Thrones,the program’s got no funny bone. Go Into Master of Ships Tyland (Jefferson Hall), who discovers himself thrust into an action-comedy after Aemond dispatches him to Tyrosh to hire the terrifying Triarchy. Being an ambassador to Essos comes with his own set of guidelines– which is how Tyland winds up battling in a mud pit with Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn), the female leader of the Triarchy fleet who will just concur to his terms if he pins her in a battle. He might or might not have actually consented to make infants with Lohar’s better halves, however in any case, the Greens have a brand name brand-new fleet.

Season Three burning concern:Under Lohar’s disorderly sway, will Tyland desert his strong Casterly Rock– reproduced worths and go complete local? We sure hope so.

Westeros

By the end of Season Two, all the pieces are set out on the Cyvasse board: the Blacks’ 3 brand-new dragonriders; Daemon and the Rivermen; the Sea Snake’s ships; Tyland and the Triarchy fleet; various Lannisters, Starks, and Hightowers; and Aegon and Larys bound for Essos. The ending likewise includes a number of wildcards: Baela’s sibling Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), who lastly discovers a dragon of her own after days of browsing; and Otto Hightower, banished and locked up. Ball game crescendos on twin shots of Rhaenyra and Alicent, overshadowed by the vastness of their jobs as they look off into the unpredictable future.

Season Three burning concern:What will the Seven Kingdoms appear like as soon as the dust has settled? Just the Three-Eyed Raven understands.

From Wanderer United States.