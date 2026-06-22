See Teaser for A.R. Rahman’s Tribute Song Featuring One of Asha Bhosle’s Final Recordings

Tape-recorded before her death, the genuine track unites vocals by the late Asha Bhosle and A.R. Rahman together with artists from London’s Trinity Laban Music College.

A.R. Rahman shared the very first teaser for a brand-new homage partnership with the late Asha Bhosle, providing a glance into among the last recordings of the famous vocalist’s profession.

Taped before Bhosle’s death in April this year, the track includes vocals by both the famous late vocalist in addition to Rahman, along with artists from London’s Trinity Laban Music College, and is indicated to be an event of her impressive contribution to Indian and international music.

Shared on World Music Day, the teaser opens with archival video footage of Bhosle in the recording studio as individuals around her chant her name. It then cuts in between behind-the-scenes minutes from the recording procedure and orchestral sessions, using an early take a look at a job that Rahman has actually referred to as a commitment to the famous vocalist.

The tune likewise reviews among Indian movie theater’s most remarkable composer-singer collaborations. Throughout movies like Rangeela Lagaan and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three CitiesRahman and Bhosle developed long-lasting favorites consisting of “Rangeela Re,” “Kahin Aag Lage” and “Radha Kaise Na Jale.” Their partnerships showcased Bhosle’s amazing flexibility, from lively pop-inflected numbers to sweeping, orchestral structures, and stayed a repeating touchpoint throughout Rahman’s profession.

Over the last few years, that association encompassed the next generation. Rahman has actually worked carefully with Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who joined him on The Wonderment Tour and has actually frequently discussed the support she got from both Rahman and her granny as she established her own musical identity.

The upcoming release follows Bhosle’s cooperation with Gorillaz on “The Shadowy Light,” among the last releases of her profession.