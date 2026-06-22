33.4 C
London
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Ayogya 2 very first single ‘Mudd Muddu Putlakshmi’ revealed

Ayogya 2 very first single ‘Mudd Muddu Putlakshmi’ revealed

By
Editor
-
0
185

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram in a poster for ‘Mudd Muddu Putlakshmi’ (L) and the group of Ayogya 2 at the tune launch occasion (R)

Upgraded on

:

22 Jun 2026, 10:47 am

8 years after Ayogya struck home with audiences through its mix of funny, action and chartbuster tunes, the group is back with a follow up, and the events have actually currently started.

The makers of Ayogya 2 revealed the movie’s very first track,’Mudd Muddu Putlakshmiat a grand launch occasion where the cast and team assessed the success of the very first movie and revealed self-confidence that the follow up will use even larger home entertainment.

The launch likewise restored memories of among Ayogya’s most significant musical hits. The romantic number’Yenammiincluding Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, ended up being a viral feeling amongst Kannada audiences and has actually crossed 126 million views. Directed by Mahesh Kumar, with lyrics by Chetan Kumar, music by Arjun Janya, and vocals by Vijay Prakash and Palak Muchhal, the tune stays among the movie’s most-loved tracks.

With Ayogya 2the makers want to recreate that magic. This time, the romantic track functions Sid Sriram and Pruthvi Bhat, bringing a fresh musical flavour while keeping the sob story connected with the franchise.

Music director Arjun Janya, who formally introduced the tune stated the celebration was especially unique.

“In my 22-year career, this is the first time I’m releasing a song as a guest. Pruthvi Bhat has sung it beautifully,” he stated, remembering his journey with the initial Ayogya soundtrack almost 8 years back.

Director Mahesh Kumar explained the follow up as a larger performer. “We are returning after eight years, and I believe this song will bring joy to everyone. Ayogya was loved by audiences, and Ayogya 2 offers even more entertainment,” he stated.

Lead set Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram thanked lyricist Chetan Kumar and vocalists Sid Sriram and Pruthvi Bhat for their contribution to the brand-new track. Rachita likewise reviewed their enduring on-screen collaboration.

“In the process of making a film, there are opinions and arguments. Despite all that, it is wonderful that we have come together for this launch, and we want Ayogya 2 to be a success,” she stated.

Manufacturer Munegowda, who has actually backed the movie, stated the job has actually currently produced strong service buzz. Discussion author Masti applauded the writing, while stars Shivaraj KR Pete, Manju Pavagada and Kiran Naik stated the ensemble cast includes considerably to the movie’s home entertainment ratio.

With promos now underway and Put Lakshmi using fans their very first taste of the follow up’s music, Ayogya 2 is getting ready for its theatrical release on August 14.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here