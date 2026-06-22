Ayogya 2 very first single ‘Mudd Muddu Putlakshmi’ revealed

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram in a poster for ‘Mudd Muddu Putlakshmi’ (L) and the group of Ayogya 2 at the tune launch occasion (R) Upgraded on : 22 Jun 2026, 10:47 am 8 years after Ayogya struck home with audiences through its mix of funny, action and chartbuster tunes, the group is back with a follow up, and the events have actually currently started. The makers of Ayogya 2 revealed the movie’s very first track,’Mudd Muddu Putlakshmiat a grand launch occasion where the cast and team assessed the success of the very first movie and revealed self-confidence that the follow up will use even larger home entertainment.

The launch likewise restored memories of among Ayogya’s most significant musical hits. The romantic number’Yenammiincluding Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, ended up being a viral feeling amongst Kannada audiences and has actually crossed 126 million views. Directed by Mahesh Kumar, with lyrics by Chetan Kumar, music by Arjun Janya, and vocals by Vijay Prakash and Palak Muchhal, the tune stays among the movie’s most-loved tracks.

With Ayogya 2the makers want to recreate that magic. This time, the romantic track functions Sid Sriram and Pruthvi Bhat, bringing a fresh musical flavour while keeping the sob story connected with the franchise.

Music director Arjun Janya, who formally introduced the tune stated the celebration was especially unique.