Gilli Nata turns lead in Chandramohan’s Palaar

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22 Jun 2026, 10:54 am
Palaarprovided by KVN Productions, was released just recently with a conventional muhurat. The movie marks the very first production endeavor of KVN executive manufacturers Harish and Naveen, while likewise acting as Gilli Nata’s launching getaway as a hero.
Veteran actor-filmmaker V Ravichandran sounded the very first clap for the task, while manufacturer Ramesh Reddy turned on the video camera and wanted the group success.
Directed by Chandramohan, Palaar is billed as a full-fledged rural funny performer, an area the filmmaker is popular for. The task is being backed by KVN Productions creator K Venkat Narayana, with service head Suprith supporting the launching manufacturers.