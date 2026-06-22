VALIDATED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu is anticipating initially kid with Raj Nidimoru

Starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for a brand-new chapter in her individual life. Months after weding filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the starlet is anticipating her very first kid, an advancement that has actually now been validated by her Maa Inti Bangaaram director BV Nandini Reddy.

VERIFIED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu is anticipating initially kid with Raj Nidimoru

The verification follows days of speculation on social networks, where videos from the success events of Maa Inti Bangaaram led numerous fans to think that Samantha was pregnant. While the starlet and her partner have actually not yet made a main statement, Reddy’s current remarks appear to have actually put an end to the rumours.

Maa Inti Bangaaram director verifies Samantha’s pregnancy

Talking To Cinema Express, BV Nandini Reddy validated the news and revealed joy over the timing of the advancement. “Her pregnancy comes at a stunning time, as our movie Maa Inti Bangaaram has actually ended up being a success,” the filmmaker stated.

The declaration marks the very first public verification of Samantha’s pregnancy from somebody carefully connected with the starlet.

Pregnancy rumours surrounding Samantha started distributing after videos and photos from the success events of Maa Inti Bangaaram appeared online. A number of social networks users indicated what seemed a noticeable infant bump throughout the occasion.

Attending to the conversation around those viral visuals, Reddy supposedly kept in mind that Samantha knew the attention and had actually made a mindful option while appearing at the occasion before any public statement was made.

The starlet herself has actually stayed quiet on the speculation up until now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wed filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 after dating for numerous years. The couple selected to keep the event intimate, with just buddies and relative in participation. The wedding event occurred at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple.

Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns strong action hero in Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer; movie set for June 19 release

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