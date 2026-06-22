Riding on package workplace returns of Border 2manufacturer Nidhi Dutta has actually revealed an enthusiastic five-title slate at JP Films, the banner established by her dad, filmmaker JP Dutta. The jobs cover military dramas, a war hero biopic, a digital series on her grandpa, and a treasure-hunt franchise rooted in Indian history and folklore. She exposed her strategies throughout an interview with Variety India.

Nidhi Dutta reveals JP Films ‘five-project slate: Border 3, General Harbaksh Singh biopic and more

Border 3 and the military slate

The most popular title on the slate is Border 3presently in early advancement in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar. Dutta stated the 3rd instalment “represents our ongoing dedication to informing stories of bravery and nationwide pride on the most significant possible canvas.”

Together with the franchise, JP Films is likewise establishing a biopic on war hero General Harbaksh Singh, who commanded the Indian Army throughout the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 and was granted the Padma Vibhushan in 1966. “The movie intends to bring a crucial chapter of Indian military history to a brand-new generation while informing the story of a guy whose guts shaped history,” Dutta stated.

The 3rd military job is a modern Air Force drama set throughout and after Operation Sindoor, concentrated on the individual and psychological expenses of service. “While it provides scale and action, it is eventually a deeply human story about task, household, and sacrifice,” she stated.

A franchise and a household tradition

Marking a various instructions for the banner, Dutta is likewise establishing a massive treasure-hunt action-adventure movie developed as the very first entry in a three-part franchise. “We anticipate it to be amongst the very first tasks to move into production. It’s the very first time I’ve composed something like this and it’s a franchise movie, so it will have 2 more parts,” she stated.

Completing the slate is a long-form digital series on her grandpa, filmmaker OP Dutta, explained by Nidhi as the studio’s most individual job. She stated the series would narrate about “determination, enthusiasm, household, and a steadfast belief in movie theater in spite of tremendous obstacles, and the journey of my household tradition.”

Dutta verified that production timelines are being settled which some titles from the slate are anticipated to start shooting over the next number of months, with specific statements to follow.

Check out: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Border 2, Dhurandhar The Revenge: The FASCINATING Sardar connection in 2026’s most-loved Hindi movies

Tags: Ahan Shetty, Biopic, Border, Border 2, Border 3, Diljit Dosanjh, Harbaksh Singh, Harbaksh Singh biopic, J P Dutta, J.P. Films, Sunny Deol, T-Series Super Cassettes Industries Ltd, Varun Dhawan

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