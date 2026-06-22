The paid sneak peek culture has actually gotten huge time this year. Dhurandhar The Revenge launched a day in the past, at 5:00 pm, and it supercharged the collections. Bhooth Banglatoo, had a benefit as it launched in the evening before release. The scary funny starred Akshay Kumar, whose next movie, Invite To The Jungle, will launch this Friday, June 26. Fans of the movie will be delighted to understand that the multi-starrer comic caper will have paid sneak peeks.

BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla method; to have actually paid sneak peeks from Thursday, June 25

On Thursday, June 25, paid sneak peeks of Invite To The Jungle will be arranged throughout the nation. The programs will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The reservations of the paid sneak peeks have actually started. From June 23, audiences will get a possibility to book for tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Invite To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan performer, Invite To The Jungle exists by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The movie is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

Check out: CBFC censors sensuous visuals of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez in Welcome To The Jungle; changes ‘andha’ with ‘dheela’; deletes ‘Paani of Kashmir’ discussion

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Tags: Aftab Shivdasani, Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Bhooth Bangla, Daler Mehndi, Dhurandhar, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Features, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Lara Dutta, Mukesh Tiwari, News, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Welcome To The Jungle, Yashpal Sharma, Zakir Hussain

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