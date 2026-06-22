Allu Arjun appears practically in Sandhya Theatre stampede case; hearing adjourned to July 6

The Nampally Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case linked to the best screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad in December 2024. Star Allu Arjun, who had actually been directed to appear before the court personally, participated in the procedures essentially after acquiring approval from the court. The matter has actually now been published for July 6 after all the implicated called in the chargesheet did not appear before the court.

Allu Arjun appears essentially in Sandhya Theatre stampede case; hearing adjourned to July 6

Allu Arjun looks for authorization for virtual look

The court had actually previously released summons to all 23 implicated called in the event, consisting of Allu Arjun, who has actually been noted by the cops as Accused No. 11(A11).

According to his legal group, the star asked for consent to appear through video conferencing as he is presently aiming for a movie in Mumbai. Validating the advancement, his legal representatives informed ANI, “He will appear essentially before the Nampally Court after the court released a summons needing him to appear face to face today. Allu Arjun had actually looked for authorization, mentioning his continuous motion picture shoot in Mumbai.”

Hearing delayed due to lack of some implicated

Supporter Bhanu Chander, representing the Sandhya Theatre management, spoke with the media outside the court and discussed why the procedures might stagnate forward. “I am here to represent in criminal offense number 376 of 2024 in PRC (Preliminary Related Case) 260 of 2026 from A1 to A10 (the theatre management and partners). Today is the look before the Magistrate at Nampally to submit a committal bond,” he stated.

Supplying an upgrade on the court procedures, Chander included, “But out of the 23 members (overall implicated noted in the cops chargesheet), 21 or 22 have actually appeared; a couple of are missing. That’s the factor it is published for July 6 for the next actions for the registration of the SC sessions case. For the next hearing, all 23 members together must appear before the court.”

The court consequently adjourned the matter to July 6.

Background of the Sandhya Theatre Stampede

The case originates from a terrible event that happened on December 4, 2024, throughout an unique screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. Allu Arjun, members of his household and the movie’s group had actually gone to the occasion. A big crowd collected outside the theatre to see the star. As the crowd rose forward, a stampede-like circumstance established. A 35-year-old lady, Revathi, lost her life in the event, while her eight-year-old child, Sritej, sustained severe injuries and needed hospitalization.

Check out: Allu Arjun pens a genuine Father’s Day homage to father Allu Aravind: “He has actually provided me practically whatever in life”

Tags: Allu Arjun, Arrest, Controversy, Hyderabad court, Hyderabad Police, Legal, Pushpa 2, Pushpa 2 – The Rule, Sandhya Theatre, Scandal, South, South Cinema, South films, Stampede, Tollywood Movies, Tollywood News

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