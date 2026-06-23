Surge at Qatar gas center eliminates 13, consisting of Indians

A disastrous surge at the Barzan regional gas supply center in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City eliminated a minimum of 13 individuals, consisting of Indian and Pakistani nationals, and hurt 66 others from a number of nations.|Image Credit: Dado Ruvic

A minimum of 13 individuals, consisting of Indians, were eliminated in a surge at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, the Gulf nation’s energy minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi stated on Monday.

Al-Kaabi, who is likewise the CEO of QatarEnergy, stated 66 individuals were hurt in the fire triggered by the surge at the Barzan regional gas supply center in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night, Doha News reported.

Throughout a press instruction on Monday, Al-Kaabi verified that 13 individuals of Indian and Pakistani origins have actually passed away in the occurrence. He, nevertheless, did not supply the precise variety of Indian victims.

The Embassy of India in Doha stated it remains in consistent touch with Qatari authorities and will render all assistance to the households of those who have actually lost their lives or have actually been hurt.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have unfortunately passed away in the sad incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City last night,” it stated in a post on X.

The Embassy released the following helpline numbers: +974-55647502 or +975-55384683 and e-mail: cons.doha@mea.gov.in The hurt were from numerous nations, consisting of India, Qatar, Tanzania, Pakistan, Guinea, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria, regional media reported.

Previously, the Embassy of India revealed “deep concern at the unfortunate incident”in which a number of individuals got hurt, and some are missing out on.

“At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing,” it stated.

In a different declaration, the Ministry of Interior stated that the event was brought on by a “technical malfunction” throughout operations, leading to the deaths of 13 individuals and injuries to 66 others of different citizenships.

It stated security authorities instantly reacted to the mishap in coordination with emergency situation reaction groups in Ras Laffan, carrying out authorized emergency situation treatments at the website.

The hurt were moved to medical centers to get treatment, while search and action operations at the scene were finished.

Authorities are continuing examinations to figure out the specific technical reasons for the mishap and to develop all situations surrounding the event, it stated.

The ministry likewise stated that no leakages were discovered as an outcome of the mishap which there is no danger to public security or the surrounding environment.

Previously, QatarEnergy stated the occurrence happened throughout the start-up of operations, which led to a surge and fire at the Barzan regional gas supply center on Sunday night.

Released on June 22, 2026