IRDAI moots 10-fold trek in charges to suppress mis-selling

Insurance coverage idea, Businessman holding red umbrella on falling rain with safeguard with icon organization, health, monetary, life, household, mishap and logistics insurance coverage on city background|Picture Credit: ipopba

In a relocation targeted at suppressing mis-selling and enhancing service quality, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has actually proposed a ten-fold boost in charges for acts of omission by the primary officers of business representatives.

According to the draft IRDAI (Insurance Intermediaries) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the charge for such offenses has actually been proposed to be increased to 10 crore from the present 1 crore.

“These steps are anticipated to enhance supervisory oversight, curb circumstances of mis-selling and enhance service quality throughout insurance coverage intermediaries,” the regulator stated.

Openness and responsibility

The draft policies likewise look for to boost openness and responsibility while promoting ease of working through simplification of regulative procedures, decrease in compliance expenses and higher certainty and connection in company operations for insurance coverage intermediaries.

As part of the proposed openness steps, business representatives, insurance coverage brokers, insurance coverage marketing companies and web aggregators making more than 10 crore in commission earnings in a fiscal year will be needed to each year reveal to IRDAI information associating with commissions made, related-party deals, earnings and dividends. These entities will likewise need to release the disclosures on their sites.

According to the regulator, the propositions are planned to enhance responsibility and enhance governance requirements throughout the insurance coverage circulation community while helping with smoother organization operations for intermediaries.

Released on June 22, 2026