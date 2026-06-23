NOVA prepares 100-cr rail security R&D push

The business is likewise assessing tactical acquisitions in AI and deep-tech, while working together with Tata Elxsi to incorporate cybersecurity into rail security networks.

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NOVA Control Tecnologix is set to invest over 100 crore in R&D to establish native train signalling, Kavach train security and functional innovation cybersecurity systems. The business is likewise examining tactical acquisitions in AI and deep-tech, while teaming up with Tata Elxsi to incorporate cybersecurity into rail security networks.

Previously, in an unique interaction with businesslineNOVA Control Technologix exposed that these tactical tech acquisitions become part of a wider roadmap to triple the business’s size, going for 1,000 crore in earnings by FY29. Historically operating as a core system integrator that carried out city style jobs for international OEMs, the business is leveraging its present order book to pivot into exclusive items and broaden into abroad markets like South-East Asia. By FY29, moms and dad business e2E Rail anticipates almost 30 percent of its earnings to come from items, while the staying 70 percent will continue to stream from system combination.

“We have actually kept a CAGR of over 40 percent throughout the last 3 years and closed FY26 with income of around 380 crore. With our existing order book of over 1,000 crore and a strong job pipeline, we anticipate to preserve, if not enhance, this development momentum,” stated Sourajit Mukherjee, Director & & CEO of NOVA Control Technologix, and CEO, e2E Rail.

Promoter Chairman Vinay Rao included: “The focus will be on structure copyright and deep-tech abilities in India that enhance train security, boost technological self-reliance and develop export chances. Our company believe India’s train modernisation journey can end up being a driver for establishing first-rate train innovations for worldwide implementation.”

Released on June 22, 2026