Bengal Budget: FM proposes to support revival of Calcutta Stock Exchange, established greenfield airports

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta provides the State’s

very first complete Budget for FY2026-27|Picture Credit: ANI

Providing the very first Budget of the brand-new BJP federal government in West Bengal, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, on Monday, proposed to support the revival of the 118-year-old Calcutta Stock Exchange, established a greenfield airport near Kolkata, together with 3 brand-new airports throughout the State, constructing a thermal power plant under PPP mode, and a Budgetary allotment of 5,000 crore for incentivising fresh financial investment, as the federal government wanted to renew commercial and facilities sectors and restore the State’s position as a significant financial center in the nation.

Tabling the State Budget of over 4.38 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the West Bengal Assembly, Dasgupta stated, “The Calcutta Stock Exchange, an 118-year-old organization, is on the edge of closure due to a number of obstacles. The federal government proposes to support the revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange.”

The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) is among India’s earliest bourses. Trading at CSE was suspended by SEBI in April 2013 following regulative non-compliance. For numerous years, efforts were on to restore it.

New airports

Concentrating on facilities advancement of the State, Dasgupta stated Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is dealing with substantial guest blockage, and there is a requirement for having a 2nd airport in the city to increase local economy. “The federal government will recognize 1,000-1,500 acres near Kalyani to establish a brand-new green-field airport near Kolkata,” he stated. The Budget likewise proposed to establish 3 brand-new airports throughout the State.

“To make flight more available and economical, and to enhance local tourist, brand-new airports will be established and made practical under the Udan plan of Government of India. Such brand-new airports will be established in Purulia, Balurghat and Malda,” the FM stated.

“The existing airport at Cooch Behar will be broadened. I propose an allotment of 10 crore for this function in the present fiscal year. The State federal government will offer 25 acres to Hasimara Air Force Station and 37 acres to Kalaikunda Air Force Station for growth and offer the advancement of these tactical centers,” Dasgupta notified.

Other propositions

The Budget likewise proposed a brand-new thermal power task at Santaldih in Purulia district to conquer any electrical power lack in the State. In a significant statement, the federal government proposed allowance of 5,000 crore for incentivising fresh financial investment. Significantly, market bodies have actually been prompting the reinstatement of commercial rewards, withdrawn by the erstwhile Trinamool Congress federal government, to bring back financier self-confidence and offer policy certainty.

In another significant effort to draw in big-ticket financial investment, the BJP federal government will’re-take a look at’ the Urban Land Ceiling Act. Dasgupta explained the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, as a significant traffic jam to drawing in massive financial investments in the State. He stated that business setting up systems over 100-crore financial investments require not take clearances from the regional administration, consequently making sure ease of doing organization. The federal government proposed to establish a semiconductor system at Durgapur, and an IT park in Siliguri.

On farming advancement in the State, a significant addition is the concentrate on farming through the combination of choose districts under the PM Dhana-Dhaanya structure, which can substantially improve farm efficiency, drive crop diversity and enhance rural earnings. Parallel focus was offered on MSMEs– currently numbering near 90 lakh in the State– through better access to fund and capital market linkages, which is anticipated to open scale, formalisation and task development. The federal government likewise proposed to offer assistance to the farmers over and above MSP throughout the Kharif season, as likewise a power tariff aid.

Released on June 22, 2026