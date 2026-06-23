Budget plan prioritises creating work, incentivising market, safeguarding individuals, states Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari|Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, stated the BJP federal government’s very first Budget in the State prioritised producing work, incentivising market, securing individuals, supporting residents’ self-respect and producing a fear-free environment.

Attending to a post-Budget interview, Adhikari stated supplying a “fear-free environment” to the people of Bengal was the top priority of the federal government.

“This Budget is an effort to restore the lost culture and self-respect of West Bengal. In this Budget, top priority has actually been provided to the security of West Bengal, offering a fear-free environment to the residents and restoring the culture. Education and farming have actually likewise been provided value,” the Chief Minister stated.

Bharosa plan

The federal government revealed to fill one lakh jobs throughout numerous departments. Thirty-three percent of these federal government tasks are to be booked for ladies.

The Budget likewise proposed “Bharosa Scheme” for jobless people aged 21-45 years. Under the plan, finishes not working will be entitled to monetary help of 3,000 monthly. Jobless non-graduates will get an allowance of 2,000 per month.

Dearness Allowance (DA) for State civil servant has actually likewise been proposed to increase by 20 percent. Overall DA privilege for the civil servant will increase to 38 percent. The modified DA rates will enter impact from October 1.

Released on June 22, 2026