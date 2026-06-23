Trump LIVE|POTUS indications 2 executive orders on quantum computing and cryptography

U.S. President Donald Trump indications an executive order in the Oval Office. Trump, while signing 2 Executive Orders on Quantum innovation at the White House, stated: “The first Executive Order launches a national effort to produce a Quantum Computer capable of performing important scientific calculations, and to develop quantum-enabled sensors and networks in the next 5 years… the second order I’m signing directs federal agencies to transition to what is called Quantum cryptography for their computer systems by 2031 and to lead the way for the wider adoption of these extremely strong security standards.”

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