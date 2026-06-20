Tay Keith, Grammy-Nominated Producer Behind ‘Sicko Mode,’ Dead at 29

The prolific producer had worked with the likes of Future, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, and more

Super producer Tay Keith, whose resume includes collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, and Beyoncé, was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday afternoon. He was 29.

A statement by the Metro Nashville Police Department said that no foul play is suspected in the death of the Grammy-nominated artist, born Brytavious Chambers. “He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check,” read the statement. “His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

Born Sept. 20, 1996, the Tennessee native garnered acclaim for co-producing Travis Scott’s 2018 hit track “Sicko Mode,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. Throughout his career, Keith also worked with Drake on “Nonstop,” BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive,” and Sexyy Red’s 2023 song, “Pound Town.”

When speaking to Rolling Stone in 2022 about the influence Memphis had on his sound, Keith replied, “I was born into this shit and raised in this shit. Memphis music is all I listened to and all my family listened to. My stepfather who I am still close with really influenced my taste for music.”

Discussing his future, Keith said that he hoped to use the “leverage that we have in the music industry to take advantage of the opportunities in the tech world.” He continued, “We came from Section 8, sleeping on our family couches, so just us being able to come in these rooms and have a voice and having financial literacy is big. Understanding that we want to be the biggest — not just hip-hop, because we’ve mastered it and accomplished it — but also the biggest thing in other industries, specifically tech.”

This is a developing story…

From Rolling Stone US.