Okinawa Suntory Arena Becomes First Venue in Asia to Install ASB GlassFloor

Okinawa, Japan, June 19, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – ASB GlassFloor, a leading innovator in global sports flooring, alongside its subsidiary ASB Arena and Event Services (AES), today announced the installation of ASB GlassFloor at the Okinawa Suntory Arena. This project marks the first time a venue in Japan and Asia has deployed the full-LED glass floor for professional sports competition. Notably, this installation represents ASB GlassFloor’s first-ever portable court system globally, providing the world-class arena and its home team, the Ryukyu Golden Kings, with unprecedented operational flexibility and commercial opportunities for a wide range of sports and entertainment events.

A New Level of Venue Flexibility

As ASB GlassFloor’s first portable arena installation, the project highlights how modern venues can make better use of their infrastructure. The mobile floor allows operators to adapt the playing surface to a wide variety of event formats, from elite sports competitions to concerts, esports, MICE events, and exhibitions, creating new opportunities for programming, sponsorship, and fan engagement with the click of a button ultimately, helping maximizing the use of the arena throughout the year.

New Levels of Fan Engagement and Commercial Opportunity

The ASB GlassFloor expands what is possible inside Okinawa Suntory Arena. For fans, it enables a more integrated visual experience by extending content from arena display onto the court. For venues and teams, the full-LED surface enables sponsorship and branding activations on the court, supporting new commercial packages compared to conventional arenas setups.

Alongside the installation, Okinawa Suntory Arena will partner with ASB Arena and Event Services (AES) to support the operation and commercial use of the ASB GlassFloor. The agreement covers servicing, maintenance, partnership on commercialization, and content creation.

Clear Differentiation in an Increasingly Competitive Market

As competition among large-scale arenas continues to increase within Japan and across Asia, Okinawa Suntory Arena is making a long-term investment in its infrastructure. The ASB GlassFloor positions Okinawa Suntory Arena among a group of venues adopting new in-arena presentation technologies and a first mover in its market. The floor will provide arena tenants with a visually adaptive space capable of creating new experiences and attracting new audiences and commercial partnerships.

Home of Ryukyu Golden Kings and the B.League

Okinawa Suntory Arena is home to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, one of Japan’s most successful professional basketball Clubs and widely regarded as one of the B Leagues flagship franchises. The Ryukyu Golden Kings have established themselves as one of the benchmark organizations in Japanese basketball, combining sporting excellence with an unwavering commitment to their community and fans. The league has continued to develop its in-arena entertainment and commercial approach in recent seasons, and the ASB GlassFloor supports that direction by enabling additional presentation and branding capabilities within the venue.

A Milestone for Arena Innovation in Asia

The installation reflects the growing demand for technologies that help venues maximize flexibility, create new commercial opportunities, and deliver more engaging experiences for fans. As Asia’s first portable ASB GlassFloor installation, the project demonstrates how digital sports infrastructure can support a broader range of events while giving organizers new ways to transform the live experience.

“Japan continues to lead the way in redefining the live sports experience, and the Ryukyu Golden Kings have been at the forefront of that evolution. Together, we share a vision of using innovation to create deeper connections between fans, partners, and the game itself. Through this partnership, we look forward to exploring new ways to enhance the in-arena experience, unlock new commercial opportunities, and further strengthen Okinawa Suntory Arena’s position as one of the most forward-thinking sports and entertainment venues in the world. We believe this collaboration represents more than a partnership between two organizations. It is a shared commitment to shaping the future of basketball and live entertainment in Japan while delivering lasting value to the club, its partners, and its passionate fan base”, says Benedikt von Dohnanyi, CEO at ASB Arena and Event Services.

About ASB GlassFloor

Germany-based ASB GlassFloor operates in the global sports flooring market. The company develops and manufactures LED glass sports floors for professional and recreational sports. The full-LED video sports floor is certified by FIBA, IHF, and FIVB, combining compliance with official performance standards with full-surface LED display in real time. Permanent installations include, among others, BMW Park Munich and the Telekom Center in Athens. The ASB GlassFloor has also previously been used at NBA and NCAA events as well as during official tournaments of the world basketball federation FIBA.

ASB Arena and Event Services AG (AES) is a subsidiary of ASB GlassFloor, specializing in the commercialization and operation of the ASB GlassFloor. The company offers associations, leagues, teams, arenas, and event organizers a flexible rental model and comprehensive end-to-end services, covering everything from planning and installation to the marketing of the playing surface as a media and sponsorship platform. This is complemented by an integrated software ecosystem featuring applications for fan activations as well as training and coaching tools.

For more information: www.asbglassfloor.com

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Media contact

Brand: ASB GlassFloor

Contact: media team

Website: https://asbglassfloor.com



Topic: Press release summary