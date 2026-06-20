Raghav Juyal to play Vikram Malik in Nani’s The Paradise

Raghav Juyal from The Paradise Upgraded on : 20 Jun 2026, 7:47 am After Peddianother much-awaited movie that has actually gotten everybody’s attention is Nani’s The ParadiseDirected by Srikanth Odela, the movie is arranged to strike theatres on August 21. Cherukuri Sudhakar is producing this highest-budget movie of Nani’s profession under the SLV Cinemas banner. With every upgrade, expectations around the movie continue to grow. Director Srikanth Odela is developing the world of The Paradise detailed with his special vision, increasing interest amongst audiences. After the title glance and intros of essential characters, the makers have actually now exposed another crucial character from the movie.

The very first appearance of Raghav Juyal, who plays the character Vikram Malik, has actually been revealed. Raghav appears in a totally brand-new avatar, unexpected everybody with his change. He completely fits the function of a raw, hazardous, and extreme character. With curly hair, devices, a rugged look, and effective expressions, Vikram Malik has actually existed as a strong and impactful character.

The makers likewise launched a brief video look presenting Raghav Juyal as Vikram Malik. The character intro has actually been more raised by the effective narration of veteran star Tanikella Bharani.

The glance ends with a scene where Nani invites Vikram Malik into the world of ‘Jadal Jamana’, developing more enjoyment amongst audiences. It has actually increased interest about the dispute and face-off in between these 2 characters in the movie.