Veteran stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are plainly on a high today. Sunny’s profession got an increase with the smash hit success of Gadar 2 (2023 ). Jaat (2025) was a good grosser while Border 2 (2026) was a big hit, which showed that Gadar 2‘s success was not a fluke. Akshaye Khanna went on another level with his efficiency as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar (2025 ). Both these stars will now share screen area in IkkaThe movie will launch straight on Netflix on July 10; nevertheless, fortunate fans are anticipated to get an opportunity to capture the movie on the cinema.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna’s Netflix movie Ikka anticipated to have fan screenings before release

A Twitter deal with called ‘LegendDeols’exposed on June 19 that fan screenings of the movie will be kept in July 8 in 3-4 cities, that is, 2 days before the release. The manage additional asked the fans to reveal interest in the post so that they can get tickets to this screening.

Bollywood Hungama checked it and discovered that such a screening is undoubtedly in the works. A source informed us, “The makers are certainly preparing to reveal Ikka to fans on the cinema. The July 8 date is not locked. A choice will be taken in the coming days.”

The source even more stated,”Ikka is an industrial movie and seeing it on the cinemas in the existence of thrilled fans, in the middle of hoots and whistles, will be genuinely an experience to value.”

Exclusive Fans unique screening of #IKKA exists on 8th july just for Sunny Deol fans on 3-4 cities.

Prepare yourself to view the movie in cinemas, drop your name or Dm for tickets. https://t.co/sTKDaqV3FM

— LegendDeols (@LegendDeols) June 19, 2026

Ikka is a courtroom thriller directed by Siddharth P Malhotra of Maharaj (2024) and Hichki (2018) popularity. It marks Sunny Deol’s first-ever Netflix initial movie.

The legal drama unites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for a grasping face-off, reuniting the 2 stars on screen after years. Set versus the background of a high-stakes courtroom fight, Ikka checks out styles of justice, morality, household, and the repercussions of options made in the past.

Ikka Includes well-known stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in considerable functions. While Tillotama essays an identified public district attorney devoted to protecting justice, Dia depicts a partner and mom making every effort to keep her household together amidst growing unpredictability and psychological chaos.

Check Out: Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna! Netflix reveals Ikka, a high-voltage courtroom thriller set for July 10 best

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

Tags: Akshaye Khanna, Bollywood News, Fan, Ikka, Netflix, Netflix India, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Scoop, Screenings, Social Media, Sunny Deol

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