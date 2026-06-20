Main Vaapas Aaunga ticket office day 8: Imtiaz Ali’s period-drama stays rock stable on 2nd Friday

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-20T06:28:27.297Z" title ="2026-06-20 06:28"> 20 Jun 2026, 6:28 am

After taking a dull start last weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga has actually sprung a surprise of sorts at package workplace. The period-drama marks Imtiaz Ali’s very first theatrical release in more than 6 years, given that Love Aaj Kal (2020).

After revealing sluggish however consistent development in its collections on weekdays, Main Vaapas Aaunga gathered Rs 1.90 crores (nett) on Day 8, its 2nd Friday. This marks a simple 14 percent drop from its Thursday collections, and is especially outstanding offered the movie is now set aside around 50 percent of its screens compared to week 1, due to the arrival of Mixed drink 2 which is using more than 5000 screens now.