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Home Books Main Vaapas Aaunga ticket office day 8: Imtiaz Ali’s period-drama stays rock...

Main Vaapas Aaunga ticket office day 8: Imtiaz Ali’s period-drama stays rock stable on 2nd Friday

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< time datetime ="2026-06-20T06:28:27.297Z" title ="2026-06-20 06:28"> 20 Jun 2026, 6:28 am

After taking a dull start last weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga has actually sprung a surprise of sorts at package workplace. The period-drama marks Imtiaz Ali’s very first theatrical release in more than 6 years, given that Love Aaj Kal (2020).

After revealing sluggish however consistent development in its collections on weekdays, Main Vaapas Aaunga gathered Rs 1.90 crores (nett) on Day 8, its 2nd Friday. This marks a simple 14 percent drop from its Thursday collections, and is especially outstanding offered the movie is now set aside around 50 percent of its screens compared to week 1, due to the arrival of Mixed drink 2 which is using more than 5000 screens now.

While the movie is still far from recuperating its enormous reported budget plan of Rs 70 crores from theatrical earnings, the favorable word-of-mouth on social networks has actually plainly assisted the movie hold its ground and stand an opportunity in week 2. There are high opportunities the movie will wind up earning up more in Week 2 than week 1, where it gathered Rs. 12.25 crores nett.

Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh play the lead functions in Main Vaapas AaungaThe movie is produced by Birla Studios, Window Seat Films, and Applause Entertainment. AR Rahman has actually made up the music, while lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

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