Hong Kong – SHYA to visit Gansu Province

SHYA to visit Gansu Province ****************************



The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, will depart for Tianshui City in Gansu Province tomorrow (June 20), to attend the Public Fuxi Commemoration Ceremony 2026 on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

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Miss Mak will proceed to visit Fujian Province on June 21 and return to Hong Kong on June 23. During her absence, the Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Mr Clarence Leung, will act as the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs.