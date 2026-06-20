Hong Kong – CCIDA sponsors industry to participate in 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (with photos)

CCIDA sponsors industry to participate in 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association organised the industry to participate in the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) held in Hangzhou from June 15 to 19. To promote Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industries, the Hong Kong Pavilion themed “Designer Toy, Game, Animation and Comics” was set up to showcase art toys, games, animations, comics, virtual idols, and merchandise and spin-offs derived from cultural intellectual properties (IPs). The Hong Kong Pavilion was well received during the five-day festival period, demonstrating the keen interest in Hong Kong’s dynamic and vibrant digital entertainment industry.



CCIDA sponsored the Hong Kong Pavilion at the CICAF for the third consecutive year. A total of 16 Hong Kong enterprises were invited to participate this year, showcasing nearly 20 IPs of a diverse range and their creative products. The pavilion presented not only art toys, games, animations, and comics that blend authentic Hong Kong characteristics with trendy elements, but also interactive creative products integrating augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. The exhibits demonstrated integration of technology and culture while offering visitors an immersive experience at the exhibition. The participation at the CICAF not only highlighted Hong Kong’s unique strengths in the digital entertainment sector, but also promoted the local industry’s outstanding creativity and capabilities to the Chinese Mainland market, deepened exchanges and co-operation in the cartoon and animation industry in the two places, and helped the industry expand its commercial and trade networks.



Hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group, and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, the CICAF is one of the largest high-profile and highly influential cartoon and animation festivals on the Chinese Mainland. For more information on the CICAF and the Hong Kong Pavilion, please visit cicaf.hzxcw.gov.cn and www.hkdea.org.