Hong Kong – Business seminar in Munich highlights Hong Kong’s strategic roles amidst global shifts (with photos)

Business seminar in Munich highlights Hong Kong’s strategic roles amidst global shifts (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin), promoted Hong Kong’s unique advantages and strategic roles at the seminar “Hong Kong’s strategic role amidst geopolitical tensions” on June 18 (Munich time) in Munich, Germany.



Senior executives, investors, and experts from the business community came together at the seminar for in-depth discussions on Hong Kong’s unique positions as a global financial, trade, and innovation hubs amidst evolving international dynamics. The Director of the HKETO Berlin, Mr Indiana Wong, highlighted that current geopolitical tensions and escalations are prompting investors and entrepreneurs to reassess their global strategies. Hong Kong has proven itself to be a safe, stable and secure business and investment hub with abundant opportunities for German businesses.



“With close connectivity with both the Chinese Mainland and the world under ‘One Country, Two Systems’, Hong Kong serves as a ‘super connector’ and a ‘super value-adder’, offering a favorable business environment and an unparalleled access point to the vast Asian markets.” Wong said.



Wong also highlighted that Hong Kong continues to excel in various international rankings, including those for economy, finance, and talents. The World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026 published by the International Institute for Management Development yesterday (June 18) saw Hong Kong’s ranking rising for the third consecutive year to second globally this year.



Representative of InvestHK also joined the discussion with German business community, sharing how Hong Kong serves as a premier gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world, leveraging Hong Kong’s robust common law system, free flow of capital and information. The event is part of the joint business and investment promotion events under the Economic and Trade Express.



During his stay in Munich, Wong also called on the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Munich, Mr Guo Fang, to exchange views on bilateral relations between Hong Kong and Germany.



About HKETO Berlin



HKETO Berlin is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in Germany as well as Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.