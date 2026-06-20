Hong Kong – Red flag lowered at Big Wave Bay Beach

Red flag lowered at Big Wave Bay Beach ***************************************



Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:

Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (June 19) that the Environmental Protection Department has classified the water quality at Big Wave Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island, as Grade 3, which means that the water quality has improved and the beach is suitable for swimming. The red flag has been lowered.

The red flag was hoisted at the beach earlier due to the water quality being classified as Grade 4 and unsuitable for swimming.