HKTDC’s action to World Competitiveness Yearbook

HONG KONG, Jun 18, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –In the most recent World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2026 released by the International Institute for Management Development, Hong Kong’s worldwide competitiveness has actually continued to increase, with the city ranking 2nd internationally this year.

Hong Kong has actually carried out highly throughout a large range of signs. It tops the charts in “Tax policy” and “Business legislation”; ranks 2nd in “Finance”; and 3rd in “International trade” “International investment” “Management practices” and “Education,” highlighting the city’s clear institutional strengths and market performance.

Prof Frederick MaChairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council stated: “The WCY 2026 declares Hong Kong’s competitiveness and company benefits. Together with a variety of current global reports revealing that Hong Kong has actually ended up being the world’s fifth-largest trading entity, overtaken Switzerland to rank very first worldwide in cross-border wealth management, and stayed amongst the leading worldwide locations for IPO fundraising, these favorable advancements highlight Hong Kong’s competitive benefits as the ‘Four Centres and One Hub’. They likewise show that Hong Kong is the premier two-way springboard linking the Chinese Mainland and global markets.”

Prof Maincluded that HKTDC will continue to actively support the Hong Kong Special Administration Region federal government, to proactively line up with the nationwide 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan. Leveraging the city’s distinct strengths as a superconnector and very value-adder, the HKTDC will assist Hong Kong much better incorporate into and add to the country’s general advancement.

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About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and service objectives to produce organization chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies current market insights and item info by means of research study reports and digital news channels. To find out more, please see: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary