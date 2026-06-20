Airwheel Launches AI Suitcase, Introducing a New Generation of Rideable Smart Cabin Suitcase for Modern Travelers

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 18, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Airwheel, a worldwide innovator in clever movement and smart travel services, today revealed the launch of AI Suitcase. AI Suitcase is Airwheel’s self-developed next-generation smart travel terminal, developed to go far beyond the conventional function of travel luggage. By perfectly incorporating an Electric Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, Cabin Suitcase, and Smart Luggage into a single platform, AI Suitcase changes the method individuals move through airports, train stations, enterprise zone, and city environments.

As one of the current developments within Airwheel’s clever movement community, AI Suitcase integrates electrical riding ability, AI-powered connection, Apple Find My combination, portable power storage, smart security functions, and premium commercial style into one advanced travel option.

Developed for modern-day tourists, service specialists, and innovation lovers, AI Suitcase is not merely a 20-inch carry-on luggage– it is an AI-powered fellow traveler constructed for the future of movement.

AI-Powered Riding System– Redefining the Electric Suitcase Experience

AI Suitcase changes conventional travel by changing travel luggage into an individual movement gadget. Integrating storage and transport in one item, it provides a smarter and more effective travel experience.

Trip Smarter, Travel Faster

As a next-generation Rideable Suitcase, AI Suitcase is geared up with a high-performance brushless motor, a smart telescopic riding manage, and an ergonomic shock-absorbing seat.

With a single-touch release system, users can immediately change from baggage mode to riding mode. Powered by a smart speed control system, AI Suitcase reaches speeds of as much as 9.9– 13 km/h, substantially faster than strolling.

The riding system supports forward motion, accuracy braking, reverse operation, and several speed settings, supplying smooth and instinctive control.

Its 5.2-inch high-elasticity shock-absorbing wheels are created to deal with numerous surface areas, consisting of airport, train stations, exhibit centers, paved roadways, and city pathways, enabling users to take a trip conveniently with very little effort.

Whether browsing long airport passages or moving in between conferences in a hectic city, AI Suitcase assists tourists move quicker and more effectively.

Airline-Compliant Cabin Suitcase Design

As a completely certified Cabin Suitcase, AI Suitcase is developed to fulfill the carry-on requirements of the majority of significant airline companies worldwide.

The travel suitcase includes a modular detachable lithium battery developed in accordance with global air travel security policies and IATA standards, enabling tourists to bring it onboard without inspected luggage requirements.

The battery can be rapidly gotten rid of throughout security evaluations, making airport screening easier.

In spite of incorporating a total electrical movement system, the travel suitcase weighs just roughly 6.6 kg, guaranteeing exceptional mobility throughout the journey.

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Long-Range Performance and High Load Capacity

AI Suitcase integrates a smart power management system that enhances energy performance while preserving steady efficiency.

With a travel series of as much as 10 km per charge, it is completely matched for big airports, train stations, convention centers, and short-distance metropolitan transport.

Its enhanced structural frame supports loads of approximately 95 kg, offering a steady and protected riding experience for adult users.

More than simply an Electric Suitcase, AI Suitcase acts as a flexible travel service that integrates storage, movement, and wise innovation in a single gadget.

AI Smart Connectivity Ecosystem– Full APP Control + Apple Find My Tracking

AI Suitcase is not just an Electric Suitcase– it is a totally linked smart travel community.

Through AI-powered software application, mobile app connection, and Apple Find My combination, Airwheel offers conventional Smart Luggage extraordinary intelligence, changing baggage into a linked fellow traveler.

Smart APP Connectivity for Personalized Travel

The luggage includes a high-speed Bluetooth module that makes it possible for fast and smooth pairing with the Airwheel mobile application.

Users can keep track of essential running info in genuine time, consisting of:

– Riding Speed

– Remaining Battery Level

– Total Mileage

– Device Status

The app likewise supports a range of sophisticated functions, consisting of:

– Remote Movement Control

– Intelligent Cruise Control

– Adjustable Speed Limits

– Ambient Light Customization

– Lighting Effects Management

– Device Management Settings

These functions enable tourists to individualize their experience according to various travel circumstances.

AI Suitcase likewise integrates smart security defense. Low-battery notifies, anti-theft notices, and irregular motion cautions assist users remain notified and secure their valuables throughout the journey.

Apple Find My Integration for Global Tracking

Security stays among the most crucial elements of contemporary travel.

AI Suitcase natively supports Apple’s Find My network, permitting users to link the travel suitcase straight to their Apple ID and find it through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Leveraging Apple’s international environment of billions of linked gadgets, tourists can find their luggage nearly throughout the world.

Whether in airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers, or worldwide transit centers, users can rapidly identify the place of their baggage and substantially lower the danger of loss or misplacement.

For regular leaflets, organization tourists, and global tourists, Apple Find My changes AI Suitcase from standard Smart Luggage into a genuinely smart tracking travel suitcase efficient in offering international exposure and boosted travel security.

The system likewise supports remote noise activation, permitting users to find the luggage rapidly when close by.

Compared to standard Bluetooth trackers, Apple Find My deals more comprehensive protection, higher dependability, and more thorough defense.

Acclaimed Aerospace-Grade Design Redefining the Modern Cabin Suitcase

As Airwheel’s flagship Cabin Suitcase, AI Suitcase integrates innovative engineering with premium visual appeals.

The luggage includes an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame coupled with high-strength composite products, providing remarkable resilience, scratch resistance, and effect security.

A refined matte surface improves both visual appeal and tactile quality.

Readily Available in Space Black, Luxury Silver, and Vitality Pink, AI Suitcase accommodates a vast array of tourists, from company experts to lifestyle-focused customers.

Airwheel’s ingenious technique to clever movement and commercial style has actually made acknowledgment through several global style awards, showing the business’s dedication to quality and development.

Organized Storage with Advanced Security

The interior storage system is thoroughly created to take full advantage of company and packaging performance.

Different compartments enable users to nicely keep clothes, electronic devices, travel devices, and individual products for journeys lasting 3 to 5 days.

A TSA-approved lock supplies extra security while guaranteeing practical customizeds examinations throughout worldwide travel.

The riding structure folds entirely into the luggage body, keeping the compact measurements of a basic 20-inch Cabin Suitcase without jeopardizing storage area.

Portable Energy Hub– Smart Luggage Beyond Storage

Unlike traditional baggage, AI Suitcase incorporates portable power performance into its total style architecture.

Integrated USB Fast Charging

A discreet USB fast-charging user interface is incorporated into the side of the travel suitcase, maintaining the item’s structured look while providing useful charging ability.

Tourists can easily charge mobile phones, tablets, cordless earbuds, smartwatches, action video cameras, and other portable gadgets throughout airport stopovers, train journeys, service journeys, or day-to-day travelling.

By integrating storage, movement, and energy supply, AI Suitcase works as a real mobile power center for contemporary tourists.

Created for each Travel Scenario– The Future of Intelligent Mobility

AI Suitcase breaks the restrictions of conventional baggage through smart combination and multifunctional style.

It serves all at once as a premium Cabin Suitcase, an ingenious Electric Suitcase, a linked Smart Luggage option, and a useful Rideable Suitcase.

Organization Travelers

Browse airports, train stations, exhibits, and downtown with higher effectiveness while keeping an expert image.

Travel Enthusiasts

Check out cities, traveler destinations, and locations with less physical effort and higher liberty.

Urban Commuters

Perfect for short-distance transport, transit connections, and day-to-day travelling, decreasing the requirement for extra movement gadgets.

Premium Gift Market

Integrating sophisticated innovation with high-end style, AI Suitcase is a perfect option for executive presents, business benefits, and premium way of life items.

About AI Suitcase

AI Suitcase is Airwheel’s next-generation Electric Suitcase established for the international wise movement market.

Integrating the benefits of a Rideable Suitcase, Smart Luggage option, and airline-compliant Cabin Suitcase, it incorporates smart riding, AI-powered connection, Apple Find My tracking, portable energy storage, and premium travel performance into a single platform.

Backed by Airwheel’s years of development in smart transport and wise travel innovation, AI Suitcase provides a much safer, smarter, and more effective travel experience for contemporary customers worldwide.

From standard travel luggage to AI-powered travel terminals, Airwheel continues to form the future of smart movement and redefine the method individuals travel.

Media Contact

Business: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Site: https://www.airwheel.net



Subject: Press release summary