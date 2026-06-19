Prabhu Deva has actually included a brand-new high-end lorry to his collection. The popular choreographer, star, filmmaker, and manufacturer just recently took shipment of the MG M9 Presidential Limousine, MG SELECT’s flagship electrical MPV, at his house.

Prabhu Deva includes a brand-new high-end trip to his garage; takes shipment of MG M9 Presidential Limousine

Anticipated to be priced around Rs. 70 lakh, the MG M9 is placed as a premium offering in the high-end electrical movement section. Understood for its large cabin and chauffeur-driven appeal, the car comes geared up with a variety of high-end functions developed to improve traveler convenience.

Amongst its standout functions are Presidential Seats with 16-way change, 8 massage modes, heating and ventilation functions, in addition to smart armrest controls. The car likewise consists of a double sunroof, ambient lighting, Cognac Brown leather upholstery, and a 13-speaker premium stereo with a subwoofer and amplifier. On the outside, the MG M9 sports a vibrant trapezoidal grille, split LED headlamps, waterfall-inspired taillights, and 19-inch ContiSeal tires.

Security stays an essential focus, with the electrical MPV including 7 air bags, Level 2 ADAS innovation, and luxury security scores from both EURO NCAP and ANCAP. The lorry provides 245 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

Prabhu Deva’s most current purchase comes amidst a profession that has actually covered more than 3 years throughout Indian movie theater. Having actually worked thoroughly in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies, he is extensively acknowledged for his contributions as a choreographer, star, and director.

For many years, he has actually choreographed many pop music and made 2 National Film Awards for Best Choreography. In 2019, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art and dance.

Apart from his work as an entertainer, Prabhu Deva has actually likewise delighted in success as a filmmaker. He directed numerous commercially effective movies, consisting of Desired Rowdy Rathore R. Rajkumarand Singh Is Bliingto name a few. As a star, he has actually belonged to movies such as Kaadhalan Minsara Kanavu VIPand Kaathala

With the addition of the MG M9 Presidential Limousine to his garage, Prabhu Deva signs up with the growing list of celebs choosing high-end electrical automobiles, showing the increasing appeal of premium EVs in India.

Check out: Prabhu Deva offers 2 Mahalaxmi homes for Rs 14.80 crores: Report

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