The popular 1920 scary franchise is set to return with a new installation. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and manufacturer Anand Pandit have actually formally signed up with forces for 1920: Cold Winterthe most recent chapter in the long-running supernatural series that has actually mesmerized scary fans for almost 20 years.

1920 Franchise broadens! Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit reunite for brand-new scary movie 1920: Cold Winter following the success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

The statement comes soon after the success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Pastwhich struck movie theaters on June 12, 2026. Structure on the momentum of that release, Bhatt and Pandit are now restoring among Indian movie theater’s most identifiable scary brand names with what assures to be another spine-chilling tale.

1920: Cold Winter will be composed and directed by Vikram Bhatt, who likewise helmed the franchise’s inaugural movie, 1920 (2008 ), in addition to 1921 (2018 ). The job will be produced by Anand Pandit, with Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey acting as co-producers.

The partnership marks yet another chapter in the effective expert association in between Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit. The duo had actually previously interacted on 1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023 ), which was directed by Krishna Bhatt and composed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie included Avika Gor and Randheer Rai in lead functions and broadened the franchise’s tradition for a brand-new generation of audiences.

The 1920 franchise started in 2008 with the release of 1920starring Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggall. The movie focused on a male who deserts his household and faith, just to find that his partner has actually been had by a demonic force. The movie’s success developed the franchise as a significant gamer in the scary category.

It was followed by 1920: Evil Returns in 2012, starring Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar, and Tia Bajpai, and later on 1920 London: Fear Strikes Again in 2016, including Sharman Joshi and Meera Chopra. In 2018, 1921 brought a fresh supernatural story embeded in England, with Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan leading the cast.

Throughout the years, the franchise has actually constructed a devoted fan base through its mix of scary, secret, love, and supernatural styles. While plot information of 1920: Cold Winter are presently being kept under covers, the title itself means a cooling brand-new setting and an environment developed to send out shivers down audiences’ spinal columns.

With Vikram Bhatt going back to direct and Anand Pandit backing the job, 1920: Cold Winter is anticipated to be among the most excitedly waited for scary movies on the horizon. Fans of the franchise can now eagerly anticipate another frightening journey into the unidentified as the renowned series prepares to enter its next chapter.

Check out: Vikram Bhatt states Haunted: Echoes of the Past 3D made it through monetary crisis, legal obstacles and postponed release; remembers 75 days in jail: “Ten days into the shoot, cash went out”

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