The Deeper Meaning Behind BTS’s ‘Merry Go Round’ Music Video

From sneaking black liquids to a storm-clouded Suga, the spectacular monochromatic video checks out the solitude, regular, and peaceful triumphes of making it through the day-to-day loop.

A particular fatigue sets in with their adult years, a sensation that you’re running extremely quickly just to understand that you’re stuck in the exact same location. It’s this specific sense of regular and stagnancy that BTS records in their spectacular, completely monochromatic video for “Merry Go Round” from their album Arirang

“Merry Go Round” is a brief cinematic journey that functions as a mirror for anybody caught in the everyday rigmarole of life. Successfully, the video does not simply highlight the tune; it embodies it, turning the unpleasant dullness and battles of daily experiences into a perfectly textured, visual movie. When the lyrics sigh about life being “like a damaged rollercoaster,” the visuals ground that vertigo in a slow-burning truth, equating a universal mid-twenties or early-thirties crisis into something visceral.

Musically, the tune is a trippy, dreamy psychedelic rock track, born of a cooperation in between the worldwide super stars and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Parker’s signature finger prints are all over the track– smooth, hypnotic pop with a warm, old-school feel– however the video changes the listening convenience into a moody, reflective area. Recorded attentively, like a piece of movie theater instead of a fast video, it stabilizes an upsetting darkness with an unanticipated sense of raising grace. There’s something so genuine about seeing the artists in these dark, peaceful frames. It seems like a late-night discussion where an old buddy lastly confesses they’re having a hard time too. It strikes a raw nerve, possibly for anybody who has actually ever looked at a stack of meals or a computer system screen and felt absolutely stuck. BTS sings through the gloom in a singing heat that keeps you from sinking completely.

The very best part about the video is how it utilizes abstract poetic metaphors to narrate. In those sombre minutes when the members are singing, the video breaks away into these actually dark, extreme visuals. In one passage, a thick stream of black liquid creeps along the floorboards as Jimin strolls previous, a spooky reflection of the unnoticeable stress and anxieties that follow every action of ours. Later on, a huge white drape captures the enforcing shadow of a horse, a nod to pure flexibility that stays simply out of reach behind a material wall. In in between these dark vignettes, the cam cuts to a spinning merry-go-round. Other than it does not seem like an enjoyable youth trip at all; it appears like a trap you’re stuck in. And when the visual switches to Suga’s verse, it turns more internal; a dark, roiling storm cloud and heavy components hover over his head, recording the weight of what might be a depressive episode or imaginative burnout.

And everything results in a series of doors, one after another. Each member is seen alone, at an entrance, lost in idea– a representation of the intricacies of the adult mind. It lines up with the thematic issues of Arirang — the look for roots and facing separation. The line of single entrances highlights the isolation of daily regimens, even when we are strolling the exact same ground as everybody else. The doors are such a remarkable metaphor for the options we keep making and the walls we keep developing to conceal our battles from the world.

“Merry Go Round” does not attempt to offer us any simple escape from all of this, which’s precisely why it’s lovely. The video’s all-black-and-white scheme catches the outright dullness of the routine, yet, in spite of the gloom and the rough visual appeals, it never ever feels helpless. There’s a strength in the method BTS populate these areas, revealing that merely enduring the cycle is a success in itself. It’s a lovely extension of the message they have actually brought for many years: that it’s great to feel lost, tired, and strained on the trip due to the fact that we are all bring this problem together.