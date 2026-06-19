“Salman Khan isn’t God, he can’t stop me”: Kala Hiran director fires back amidst legal notification row over declared resemblances

The debate surrounding Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy continues to heighten after Salman Khan’s group apparently sent out a legal notification to the makers of the movie over declared resemblances in between its protagonist and the Bollywood super star. Manufacturer Amit Jani and director Bharat S Shrinate have actually kept that the movie is not based on Khan’s life and that the contrasts being drawn are lost.

“Salman Khan isn’t God, he can’t stop me”: Kala Hiran director fires back in the middle of legal notification row over supposed resemblances

The dispute got momentum after the movie’s first-look posters emerged online. Numerous social networks users explained the incredible similarity in between the lead character and Salman Khan, with specific attention being drawn to the signature bracelet used by the character. The device, frequently connected with Salman Khan’s public image, sustained speculation that the movie might be motivated by the star’s extremely advertised blackbuck case.

Resolving the debate in an interview with News18, director Bharat S Shrinate highly turned down the claims and safeguarded the imaginative options made in the movie. “The bracelet isn’t a trademarked device. If Salman feels that just he can use it, he must get it trademarked. That bracelet should not be offered anywhere else worldwide. I totally disagree with the story that this movie or this character is based upon Salman. Our character isn’t Salman Khan. This is simply a movie!”

Shrinate even more argued that the similarity in between the star and Salman Khan is simply coincidental and not the outcome of purposeful efforts by the makers. “Nawazuddin Siddiqui had actually when played the function of Balasaheb Thackeray in a movie – ThackerayHe was made to appear like him through prosthetics and cosmetics. In our movie, we have not made usage of any prosthetics. Our star naturally appears like Salman,” he stated and continued, “I can’t alter how he looks. I could not have actually utilized prosthetics on him to make him appear like somebody that he’s not. Kya kar sakte hai? Agar kisi ko pareshaani ho rahi hai isse, toh primary kya bolu (What can we do? If somebody feels distressed, what can I state in this matter)?”

The filmmaker likewise resolved the legal action supposedly started versus the job and revealed frustration over efforts to stop the movie’s release. “Salman Khan isn’t God. He isn’t my godfather. He can’t stop me. Neither can he damage me and my profession nor make me and my profession.” He likewise went on include, “But eventually, it’s the audience who’ll choose the effect and worth of the movie. Our movie has actually been made with the cumulative effort of a lot of individuals. And now, all of a sudden, somebody has actually sent us a legal notification. They’re attempting to stall our movie. Bura toh lagta hai. A great deal of preparation and research study enters into composing and making a movie. And we’ve been preparing to make this movie for many years.”

He likewise shared, “Ek jhatke mein legal notification bhejna matlab saari mehnat ko rok dena (Sending a legal notification right away suggests damaging all the effort that has actually entered into it previously). He’s doing it due to the fact that he feels the movie has to do with him. He must go and see the movie initially and after that choose”.

As the legal and public dispute continues, Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy stays at the centre of a growing debate, with both sides persevering on their particular positions.

Check out: Kala Hiran row: Govind Namdev ranges himself from movie targeting Salman Khan; implicates manufacturers of deceiving him

Tags: Amit Jani, Bharat S Shrinate, Bollywood, Case, Controversy, Court, Kala Hiran, Kala Hiran Battle of Legacy, Legal, News, Personality Rights, Salman Khan

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.