Telugu star Allu Arjun has actually been summoned by the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that took place throughout an unique screening of Pushpa 2 in December 2024. The court has actually directed the star to appear personally on June 22 as part of the continuous legal procedures associated with the occurrence.

Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case; star asked to appear on June 22

According to the star’s legal group, the summons were released by the court for an arranged hearing. Verifying the advancement, the group specified, “Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter.”

The most recent advancement comes months after the terrible occurrence outside Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, which drew extensive attention throughout the movie market and beyond.

As part of the examination, Chikkadpally Police have actually called Allu Arjun as implicated number 11 in the event. The management of Sandhya Theatre has actually been noted as implicated numbers 1 to 10.

Reports suggest that the Nampally Court has actually released summons to 19 implicated individuals linked to the matter. Authorities have actually currently submitted a chargesheet versus 23 people as part of the examination into the stampede.

The court procedures are anticipated to take a look at numerous elements of the occurrence, consisting of crowd management procedures and the situations that resulted in the catastrophe.

What occurred at Sandhya Theatre?

The stampede occurred on December 4, 2024, throughout an unique screening of Pushpa 2A a great deal of fans had actually collected outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in anticipation of seeing Allu Arjun.

According to reports, the crowd swelled considerably as the star came to the location. Eyewitness accounts recommended that numerous fans tried to move better to see the star, leading to overcrowding and mayhem outside the theatre facilities.

The scenario intensified quickly, resulting in a stampede that declared the life of a female called Revathi. Her child, Sri Teja, sustained major injuries and needed health center treatment. The occurrence triggered conversations around crowd control and security plans throughout prominent movie occasions. Following the disaster, Allu Arjun and his household extended assistance to those impacted by the occurrence. The star offered monetary support to Revathi’s household, while his dad, veteran manufacturer Allu Aravind, revealed a contribution of Rs 2 crores to support the bereaved household.

Check out: Pushpa 2 stampede debate: Hyderabad cops asks Allu Arjun to keep privacy about going to the victim

More Pages: Pushpa 2 – The Rule Box Office Collection, Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review

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