Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha teaser leakages online; fans respond to starlet entering into labour scene much like Vithabai performed in reality

Even before its main digital launch, the very first look of the upcoming movie Eetha starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, has actually discovered its method online and is currently developing a buzz amongst fans. As specifically reported earlier by Bollywood Hungama, audiences were anticipated to get their very first take a look at the movie together with the theatrical screenings of Mixed drink 2While the makers have actually not yet launched the teaser on social networks, a dripped clip tape-recorded inside a movie theater hall has actually emerged online, providing a preview into Shraddha’s much-anticipated improvement.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha teaser leakages online; fans respond to starlet entering into labour scene similar to Vithabai carried out in reality

The viral clip includes an extreme series showcasing Shraddha Kapoor in the function of famous Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. In the scene, the starlet appears greatly pregnant and is seen entering into labour while getting ready for a phase efficiency. The background discussions recommend that her character is taken part in a heated argument about going back to the phase instantly after giving birth to satisfy her dedication to carry out.

The mentally charged minute appears to highlight the durability and devotion of the renowned folk artist, whose life story acts as the motivation behind the movie. Just a quick part of the teaser has actually dripped, it has actually currently handled to leave a strong impression on audiences.

Videos distributing on social networks show that the teaser was evaluated in theatres, where it got a passionate reaction from audiences. Loud cheers, applause, and whistles might be heard as the peek unfolded on the cinema, with lots of fans applauding Shraddha Kapoor’s extreme screen existence and significant remodeling.

Teaser of #Eetha @ShraddhaKapoor is back with bang #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/CSS2CAAgMp — heyitsme ____ (@wbu_g_) June 19, 2026

The leakage has just increased anticipation for the movie, which marks among the most difficult functions of Shraddha’s profession. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha narrates the life and journey of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, among Maharashtra’s most renowned Tamasha entertainers.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the movie likewise includes Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in essential functions. The task has actually been producing significant interest since its statement, with audiences excited to see Shraddha enter an effective biographical character.

Set up for a theatrical release on August 28, accompanying the Raksha Bandhan joyful duration, Eetha is anticipated to be among the significant releases of the season. With the teaser currently stimulating discussions online, fans are now excitedly waiting on the makers to reveal the main very first appearance throughout digital platforms.

Check out: Eetha teaser connected with Cocktail 2; Shraddha Kapoor STUNS in a never-before-seen avatar

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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