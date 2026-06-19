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Home Books Sai to iSai Abhyankkar? Author’s name modification in Dhanush’s Om discount stimulates...

Sai to iSai Abhyankkar? Author’s name modification in Dhanush’s Om discount stimulates conversations

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Leslie Atkins
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19 Jun 2026, 5:35 am

Appears like the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming movie Om have actually been carefully seeing popular culture discourses on social networks. After a barrage of posts calling new-age author Sai Abhyankkar, as isai (music), Rajkumar Periasamy has actually provided a subtle nod to all of it, by formally presenting Sai as ‘iSai Abhyankkar’ in a blink-and-you-miss it minute in the intense title promotion of Dhanush’s upcoming movie, which was revealed on Thursday.

Eagle-eyed fans rapidly identified the information in the video and started commonly sharing screenshots throughout social networks, stimulating enjoyment and conversation. Since his launching in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Manfans of the young author have actually popularised the expression, “There is no isai without Sai.” With this newest nod, audiences are now commemorating a meme-turned-reality minute, discussing whether it was an intentional addition for fans to find or a genuine homage to the author.

A photo of Sai Abhyankkar’s name from the D55-Om title promotion video

Beyond his songs, Sai’s significant development has actually been developed by his movie tunes in Baltiand later on in his Tamil launching in Guy and the most recent hit Karuppu OmSai likewise has the much-anticipated Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Raaka in his cat.

In OmSai Pallavi is joining with Dhanush for the 2nd time afterMaari 2(2018) and the director after their hit partnership inAmaranSreeleelawill be dealing with her sophomore task in Tamil after the current Sivakarthikeyan-starrerParasakthi.Mammootty is making his return to Tamil movie theater 7 years after director Ram’s critically-acclaimed dramaPeranbu(2019 ). Indrans, who just recently saw a hit outing with Karuppuhas actually likewise signed up with the group.

The movie is produced by Dhanush himself under the Wunderbar Films banner and Shraddha Agrawal of R Take Studios. Sai Abhyankkar, other members of the technical group consist of cinematographer Ezhil Arasu, editor Kalaivanan, choreographer Sandy, and stunt director Yannick Ben.

Om hits theatres on October 16 this year.

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