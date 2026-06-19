Sai to iSai Abhyankkar? Author’s name modification in Dhanush’s Om discount stimulates conversations

Appears like the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming movie Om have actually been carefully seeing popular culture discourses on social networks. After a barrage of posts calling new-age author Sai Abhyankkar, as isai (music), Rajkumar Periasamy has actually provided a subtle nod to all of it, by formally presenting Sai as ‘iSai Abhyankkar’ in a blink-and-you-miss it minute in the intense title promotion of Dhanush’s upcoming movie, which was revealed on Thursday.

Eagle-eyed fans rapidly identified the information in the video and started commonly sharing screenshots throughout social networks, stimulating enjoyment and conversation. Since his launching in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Manfans of the young author have actually popularised the expression, “There is no isai without Sai.” With this newest nod, audiences are now commemorating a meme-turned-reality minute, discussing whether it was an intentional addition for fans to find or a genuine homage to the author.