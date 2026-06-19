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How Pa Ranjith’s effort to present volley ball in his city influenced Attacker

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Leslie Atkins
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(L) Pavish in Attacker; (R) Pa Ranjith at the movie’s launch

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< time datetime="2026-06-19T05:52:19.567Z" title="2026-06-19 05:52"> 19 Jun 2026, 5:52 am

Just recently, we reported that Dhanush’s nephew, Pavish, will next star in Aggressora movie by debutant director Dhamo Nagapooshnam. The movie, a sports drama based upon volley ball, will likewise star Khushbu’s child Avantika Sundar in the lead. The movie was introduced on Friday, and the occasion was beautified by director Pa Ranjith.

At the occasion, Pa Ranjith exposed that Dhamo was likewise from his city which he is set to make his launching after a long journey as an assistant filmmaker. The filmmaker went on to tell the story of how he presented beach ball to his city and stated it is the motivation behind the upcoming movie.

Ranjith initially discussed what led them to leave cricket behind and enter search of another sport.”Aggressor is going to be a really crucial sports drama. In such a way, it is rooted in a really individual memory. Back then, while we were playing cricket in my city, a battle broke out amongst us. After that, I collected 8 of my buddies and chose we need to begin playing a various sport entirely.”

On how his grandmother made him choose volleyball, he continued, “My grandma had actually been great at beach ball in her time, and through an anna in my area, I discovered the video game myself. I presented volley ball to my pals, and gradually, it spread out throughout the whole area. We even formed our own group called Red Sun.”

Ranjith then exposed that Dhamo took control of after him and brought the group to the next level, motivating the movie. “Over time, after I stepped away, Dhamo and his pals brought it forward. They trained seriously, played well, and even went on to win competitions. That journey and the spirit of that group ultimately ended up being the motivation behind making this movie.”

While Pavish plays Veeran and Avantika essays Friday, the movie includes Aji Lal as Whyaa and Goutham as Jana. On the technical front, Enemy has cinematographer Sai Munish, editor Arul Moses, outfit designer Naushad Ahmed, assistant outfit designer Divya Jessy, and art director Ramu Thangaraj. The movie is produced by Dinesh Raj under the Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited banner.

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