Vishnuu Vishal states he “sobbed a lot” just recently after viewing THIS movie

(L) Gatta Kusthi 2 poster; (R) Vishnuu Vishal Upgraded on : 19 Jun 2026, 5:10 am Star Vishnuu Vishal is presently hectic promoting his approaching movie, Gatta Kusthi 2A follow up to his 2022 movie, Gatta Kusthithe movie likewise stars Aishwarya Lekshmi repeating her function from the initial. While the previous movie focused on an other half concerning terms with his partner being a wrestler, the 2nd is stated to focus on the inversion of gender standards. Vishnuu Vishal has actually freely been discussing the stereotypes he broke as a guy, and just recently he was asked when was the last time he sobbed.

While the anticipated response was an event or a circumstance, the Aaryan star exposed that a movie was what made him put his heart out in tears just recently. Surprisingly, the movie is none besides his own approaching reunion with his Mundasupatti and Raatchasan director, Ramkumar.

He exposed to Galatta“I just recently enjoyed Irandu VaanamAfter seeing it, I wept a lot. It’s Ramkumar’s movie, and while seeing it, I felt an extremely extreme type of discomfort inside me. Since for 3 years, I remained in that movie (part of that journey). And I had a hard time a lot for that motion picture. When I viewed it, I wept a lot.”