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Business The dazzling foreshadowing of Bharathiraja’s Sigappu Rojakkal By Leslie Atkins - 65

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-19T04:47:35.232Z" title="2026-06-19 04:47"> 19 Jun 2026, 4:47 am ” Do disappoint the ghost,”state a few of the very best scary movie makers about the trick to constructing worry and fear. The very same concept needs to use to other categories. Funny works best when it makes the audience laugh with ordinary occasions, however it loses its beauty when the characters likewise laugh with it. Thrillers, too, have secret active ingredients that make them work. The masters of the category avoid an extreme quantity of violence. Rather, they depend on very little onscreen gore, leaving the horror to the audience’s creativity. They attain this balance generally through foreshadowing. Few thrillers in Tamil movie theater utilize it along with Bharathiraja’s Sigappu Rojakkal does. The movie is extreme for placing a deeply misogynistic, antagonistic character as its main character. This late 1970s mental thriller, starring Kamal Hassan and Sridevi, is a masterclass in structure stress and intrigue with visual and spoken information that foreshadow the grim trajectory of the story. The extremely first scene, where a janitor eliminates and buries a rat, itself informs us a lot about the characters and the story. Right after eliminating the animal, the subservient male goes to an outhouse with a cup of tea. The rat represents the non reusable way in which the janitor’s master Dileep/Muthu (Kamal Hassan) handle his victims. Burying it in the lawn plants the seed of scary in the audience’s mind. Sigappu Rojakkal usages lots of other aspects to increase the stress and anxiety in the audience and the characters. The visual of a black feline licking human blood foreshadows the scary that will unfold. When Sridevi’s character later on hallucinates a hand emerging from that specific soil, the movie wonderfully links her mental trapping with the truth of the estate’s history. Bharathiraja highlights the imaginary element of the minute with a strange visual result. The rat and the feline serve as the Hitchcockian bomb under the table. Revealing the bomb going off all of a sudden produces shock for a couple of seconds. Whereas, if you reveal the bomb under the table initially and the characters simply sit there talking, the audience experiences minutes of agonising thriller. They understand something is exceptionally rotten in this estate, making every typical interaction in between Kamal and Sridevi’s characters feel terrifyingly high-stakes.

The sparkle of the movie depends on postponing its huge discovery about Dileep’s dark past and real nature. It does not instantly inform us that the male is a demented killer who victimises powerless ladies. Rather, it permits the audience to piece this together. The movie mostly avoids violence, while still narrating swarming with simmering stress in between the characters. The movie just reveals Kamal raping a female character when. It lets us understand whatever else about him through suggestive information, a few of which act as a cooling accumulation to Dileep’s backstory. Utilizing video of Kamal’s character picturing female clothes and body parts each time he fulfills a female, the movie informs us that he has a hazardous fixation on the female kind. Bharathiraja’s movie trusts the audience’s capability to presume this from the visual and makes complete usage of “the worry of the unidentified” aspect. The fast cuts to female clothes and random body parts serve as a visual symptom of Dileep’s fractured, compartmentalised mind. We do not require to see him eliminate whenever; the short, invasive cuts inform us whatever we require to understand about his weakening mind. The minutes marinade in our head, making us get ready for the sense of fear and approaching doom that ultimately fills the movie.

Even more, restricting the representation of violence makes sure that when it does take place, it has optimal mental effect. Ilaiyaraaja’s background rating matches the visual story, assisting to sustain stress when absolutely nothing clearly violent takes place onscreen.