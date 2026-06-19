Odisha sprinter Amiya Mallick opposes Animesh Kujur’s representation of the state

Questioning how Animesh continues to represent Odisha regardless of the expiration of the NOC, Amiya declared that it totals up to an offense of AFI’s transfer standards.



Amiya Mallick and Animesh Kujur Photograph:( OTV )

Odisha sprinter Amiya Mallick has actually opposed the addition of Animesh Kujur from Chhattisgarh in the state’s sports group and lodged a demonstration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)through a letter on Friday.

In a letter to the Athletics Federation of India, Amiya declared that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) sent by Animesh Kujur had actually ended. According to him, the NOC released by the Chhattisgarh Athletics Association stopped to be legitimate on September 19, 2024.

Questioning how Animesh continues to represent Odisha in spite of the expiration of the NOC, Amiya declared that it totals up to an offense of AFI’s transfer standards and required an evaluation of the matter by the federation.

Amiya has actually composed a letter to the Athletics Federation of India in this regard.

“I wish to draw the attention of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to an issue concerning the continued representation of Odisha by Mr. Animesh Kujur (AFI UID: ACGM125538), despite the apparent expiry of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Chhattisgarh Athletics Association. The wording of the NOC clearly establishes that the release granted to the athlete was temporary and valid only for a period of one year from 20 September 2023. Accordingly, the said NOC ceased to have effect on 19 September 2024,” check out the letter.

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“AFI issued Circular No. 108/12-2025 dated 26 December 2025, laying down comprehensive guidelines governing the transfer of athletes between State Associations. The circular mandates that: Transfer requests must be submitted through the athlete’s UID portal. Transfers shall only be considered on specified grounds such as employment transfer, parental transfer, or educational purposes. Relevant documentary evidence supporting such grounds must be furnished. The athlete must obtain NOCs from both the current State Association and the State Association to which the transfer is sought. AFI retains the sole authority to approve or reject transfer requests,” it even more checked out.