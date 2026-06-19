Mayawati protects contributions from BSP ticket candidates

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) primary Mayawati on Friday safeguarded her celebration’s approval of contributions from ticket candidates, dismissing the current ‘money for ticket’ accusations as a character assassination by competing political celebrations ahead of UP Assembly elections. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Whatever financial support the BSP receives is legally spent on ensuring the victory of the party candidate and the election campaign, which is not hidden from anyone, she said. (File Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/Whatever-financial-support-the-BSP-receives-is-leg_1781879147740.png"alt ="Whatever financial support the BSP receives is legally spent on ensuring the victory of the party candidate and the election campaign, which is not hidden from anyone, she said. (File Photo)"title ="Whatever financial support the BSP receives is legally spent on ensuring the victory of the party candidate and the election campaign, which is not hidden from anyone, she said. (File Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Whatever financial backing the BSP gets is lawfully invested in guaranteeing the triumph of the celebration prospect and the election project, which is not concealed from anybody, she stated.( File Photo)

Clarifying her celebration’s stand on a supposed sting operation in which BSP office-bearers required cash for tickets in addition to for the conference with the celebration chief, Mayawati stated in a post on X that unlike other celebrations, BSP does not count on the assistance or diktats of huge capitalists and rich people; rather, the celebration runs on the assistance and cash of its own individuals.

Whatever financial backing the BSP gets is lawfully invested in guaranteeing the triumph of the celebration prospect and the election project, which is not concealed from anybody, she stated.

“The BSP is a real and truthful Ambedkarite celebration, promoting the reason for ‘Sarvajana Hitay and Sarvajana Sukhay’ (well-being of all) for the bad, made use of, oppressed and disregarded members of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ and upper castes in the nation; it is defending their civil liberties and justice by following the course revealed by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” she stated.

“The working and assistance of the BSP amongst the masses disappoints narrow-minded, casteist, common and capitalist forces. That is why, from time to time, and specifically as elections method, they turn to different methods to disparage the BSP, its motion, in addition to its Iron Lady management,” she included.

An area of the media keeps raising concerns over the choice of the BSP prospect to divert individuals’s attention from the election techniques of other celebrations and to cover their dishonest works, Mayawati declared.

The BSP chief stated it does not fit the media to spread out different type of deceptive incorrect things and rumours as part of a conspiracy. It is likewise popular that BSP state system president Vishwanath Pal and other celebration leaders are participated in enhancing the celebration organisation and broadening its assistance base throughout society, she stated.

Celebration leaders are likewise preparing a list of possible prospects for the UP Assembly elections and completely screening ticket candidates. Like an interrogation in court, prospects are asked numerous concerns to examine, to name a few things, their social, political and financial status, along with their commitment and sustainability to the celebration. It is unsuitable to take these concerns at stated value without diving into the information, she included.

Mayawati interested celebration members that they must not fall victim to conspiracies sponsored by opposition celebrations, and rather, must stay totally concentrated on their Mission 2027.

A BSP leader stated the celebration takes contributions from ticket candidates throughout assembly along with Lok Sabha elections for the survey project. Celebration leaders, office-bearers and employees likewise contribute cash to the celebration coffers throughout the birthday of celebration chief Mayawati, commemorated on January 15 each year. The cash bag is turned over to the celebration chief as a present from employees throughout the birthday event. Earlier too, the celebration chief had actually cleared her stand on the contributions gathered from ticket candidates throughout elections, he included.

UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai stated Mayawati needs to act versus the BSP state system president, however rather, she is safeguarding the expose.

When gotten in touch with, BJP and SP leaders declined to discuss the problem.