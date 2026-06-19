Power accessibility: Heatwave, transmission fault struck UP, backwoods impacted by load-shedding

Uttar Pradesh dealt with pressure on power accessibility amidst rising electrical energy need brought on by extreme heat after a transmission disruption in the Singrauli area interrupted generation and impacted the state’s share of supply last night. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="FOr representation only (HT File Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/FOr-representation-only--HT-File-Photo-_1781878067406.jpg"alt ="FOr representation only (HT File Photo)"title ="FOr representation only (HT File Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> FOr representation just (HT File Photo)

According to a representative for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL ), 2 high-voltage transmission lines in the Singrauli area tripped on the night of June 18 due to an earth fault. The interruption affected all 3 systems of NTPC’s Rihand thermal power station, impacting around 3,000 MW of generation, of which Uttar Pradesh’s assigned share was approximated at almost 950 MW.

The scenario was intensified by interruptions and technical interruptions at numerous producing stations in the state.

Amongst Central sector and joint endeavor plants, Ghatampur Unit-2 (660 MW) and Khurja Unit-2 (660 MW) were impacted. In the economic sector, generation was affected at Lalitpur Thermal Power Project Unit-3 (660 MW), Anpara-C Unit-1 (600 MW) and Rosa Unit-1 (300 MW) due to technical factors.

UPPCL stated state-owned generation systems were likewise impacted, consisting of Obra-C Unit-2 and Harduaganj-D Unit-9, although both systems have actually considering that been effectively brought back and revived into operation.

The corporation confessed the combined effect of these blackouts produced obstacles in satisfying the greatly increasing need for electrical power in the state.

UPPCL included that efforts were being made continually to organize extra power from readily available sources and keep continuous supply.

“Power supply plans were under consistent tracking and all required actions were being required to make sure much better electrical power schedule throughout the state,” the representative stated.

A senior authorities stated that the demand-supply space to the tune of around 2,000 MW currently exists in the state and power interruptions even more produced the crisis requiring the department to increase loadshedding in towns.

“We are handling the circumstance by turning to rostering in towns just primarily in the late night and till 1 remain in the night,” the authorities stated, including “All efforts are being made to not just compensate towns with extra power in the daytime however likewise preventing loadshedding beyond backwoods.”