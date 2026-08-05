Govt reveals tax overhaul to charm worldwide financiers

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has actually presented a Bill to modify India’s tax laws to draw in more foreign financial investment, assistance electronic devices making, motivate financial investment in AI and cloud facilities, and reinforce the nation’s position as a trading center for rough diamonds.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It will now be used up for factor to consider and passage in Parliament.

Check out: Reconfigured tax laws to assist trigger financial investments, increase production & & foreign capital

The Bill proposes reducing of guidelines governing overseas mutual fund handled from India and makes it much easier for competent worldwide fund supervisors to run from this nation by getting rid of the majority of the burdensome conditions and maintaining just safeguards versus abuse and round-tripping.

Extant arrangements need foreign funds to fulfill a long list of conditions associating with financier concentration, corpus size and financial investment patterns.

International fund supervisors have actually been careful of running from India, fearing that such a relocation might make the whole foreign fund taxable here.

The Bill locations fund supervisors running from the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat-a considered foreign territory-on a par with those from the rest of India.

Check out: Taxation laws change expense tabled in Lok Sabha: What the brand-new tax expense modifications for foreign financiers

“This is expected to encourage global asset managers to relocate portfolio management and investment decision-making to India, creating high-value financial services jobs while expanding the country’s fund management ecosystem,” a financing ministry authorities informed ET.

To support electronic devices making, the Bill looks for to extend by 10 years tax exemption on foreign-owned tooling and equipment provided to Indian agreement makers. The exemption would stand till FY41, offering international business a longer-term horizon for financial investment preparation.

The production of items qualified for the relief consists of smart phones, laptop computers, desktop computers, tablets, servers and their parts.

Another crucial recommendation is that foreign business providing parts from customs-bonded storage facilities to Indian agreement makers need to get complete tax exemption for 15 years, changing the existing presumptive tax structure.

The suggested modification, authorities stated, is meant to motivate international providers to preserve stock in India, making it possible for just-in-time production. This will increase the nation’s appearance vis-a-vis Asian production peers.

“The relaxation of offshore fund rules could substantially strengthen India’s fund management ecosystem by encouraging global investment managers to relocate operations,” stated Abheet Sachdeva, partner, Nangia Global. The Bill likewise looks for to broaden India’s function in the worldwide diamond trade. Foreign mining business, sight-holders, brokers, aggregators and auction homes offering rough diamonds through informed unique zones in India will get a 15-year earnings tax exemption up until March 2041.

The proposition intends to move a bigger share of international trading activity to India while constructing a funding community around business.

Digital facilities is another significant recipient. The Bill likewise looks for to eliminate numerous approval requirements for foreign cloud business utilizing Indian information centres. It likewise enables information centres to run on rented centers, instead of through direct ownership alone. Compliance will be lowered to the recommended reporting requirements, a modification authorities state might speed up financial investment in big AI information centres.

The Bill states dividend earnings dispersed through company trusts will stay exempt in the hands of financiers even if the underlying operating business moves to the concessional business tax routine.

Nangia Global’s Sachdeva warned that the proposed exemption for dividend earnings dispersed by organization trusts is not accompanied by matching modifications in keeping tax arrangements. Unless clarified, non-resident financiers might continue to suffer tax reduction at source on exempt earnings and might need to look for refunds through income tax return, he stated.

The federal government, on the other hand, states the procedure secures retail financiers while maintaining the appearance of realty and facilities financial investment trusts.

The Bill likewise proposes tax exemptions for interest earnings and capital gains made by qualified foreign institutional financiers and the Bank for International Settlements on federal government securities, providing statutory support to arrangements presented through a regulation previously this year.

It likewise recommends alleviating the safe harbour requirements, which specialists state is an action towards improving India’s appeal as a fund management jurisdiction. Of the initial 13 conditions to certify as a qualified mutual fund, now just 5 stay.

Tax professionals stated the reforms represent a shift towards offering long-lasting policy certainty rather of revealing incremental tax rewards.

“These changes should give the much-needed flexibility to fund managers and significantly enhance India’s competitiveness as a fund management destination for both India-focused and global investment strategies,” stated Sameer Gupta, nationwide tax leader, EY India.

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