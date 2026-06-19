Sant Kabir Nagar: Man eliminated with sword in congested market days after eve-teasing row

A 30-year-old male was apparently hacked to death with a sword in a congested market in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district lon Thursday night, with authorities believing the attack was an act of vengeance over an eve-teasing disagreement at a wedding event 5 days previously. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the absconding accused and his associates. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/SP-Sandeep-Kumar-Meena-said-multiple-teams-had-bee_1781877887295.jpg"alt ="SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the absconding accused and his associates. (For representation)"title ="SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the absconding accused and his associates. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> SP Sandeep Kumar Meena stated numerous groups had actually been formed to jail the absconding implicated and his partners. (For representation)

The victim, Anand Kumar, a tile employee from Kolki Chamarasan town, was returning from Babhni market when he was supposedly assaulted by Nasir Ali, 18, and his partners in the Bakhira location. Cops stated Anand passed away on the area after his throat was slit.

According to authorities, the implicated apparently held an animosity after Anand slapped Nasir throughout a wedding event function for apparently bugging his niece. Private investigators presume the murder was prepared in retaliation.

The killing triggered outrage in the town, with furious homeowners setting fire to the primary implicated’s home and a roadside kiosk. Ladies bring sticks later on staged a demonstration, requiring rigorous action versus those included. Extra cops workers were released to avoid more violence.

Sant Kabir Nagar superintendent of cops (SP), Sandeep Kumar Meena stated numerous groups had actually been formed to jail the absconding implicated and his partners. Senior cops and district authorities checked out the town to keep track of the scenario.

Anand is endured by his other half and 2 young children. Member of the family stated he had actually just recently returned from Chennai, where he worked, and was preparing to leave once again for his task.