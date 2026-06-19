India Markets Regulator Reinstates Open Market Buybacks, Tightens Rules for Officials

SEBI|Image: Reuters

India’s markets regulator on Friday authorized the re-introduction of share buybacks through stock market, reliable August 1, restricting the period to 66 working days and enabling sell the routine market without a devoted buyback window.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) likewise authorized safeguards such as needing promoter shares be secured throughout buybacks and restricting deals that would breach the minimum 25% public float requirement.

Business would still be needed to release a minimum of 40% of the allocated buyback quantity in the very first half of the deal duration, the regulator included.

SEBI authorized extra procedures consisting of the voluntary adoption of a more stringent standard procedure for senior authorities, needing them to either liquidate or freeze their equity holdings on signing up with and avoid trading while in workplace.

The relocation follows the regulator evaluated its guidelines following conflict-of-interest claims by the now-closed Hindenburg Research versus previous primary Madhabi Puri Buch over links to the Adani group, which was under examination.

Buch and the Adani group rejected the accusations.